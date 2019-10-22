Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 2-5 p.m. at Anytime Fitness Lebanon, 200 Maddox-Simpson Pkwy in Lebanon. Go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.
10th Annual Taste of Wilson County to benefit chamber of commerce educational programs will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. Tickets are $35 (VIP), $25 (adults), $8 (children).
Art Mingle at the Mill will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at The Mill at Lebanon, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Event is free and open to the public. Exhibit will include works from artists of the Visual Arts Collective of Wilson County. For information contact Kathy Meisner at (615) 243-6824.
MJ4Hope’s 3rd Annual Halloween 5K for Hope will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet to help pay for the medical expenses of former Mt. Juliet High School football player Keaton Mang, who was injured in a motorcycle accident. A 1-mile fun walk will be held at the same time to support the Peterson Foundation for Parkinsons disease research. The 1-mile fun walk begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by the timed 5K at 8:30 a.m. To register, go to mj4hope.org.
“Notes for Nurses” to benefit the nursing program at Cumberland University will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $50 for Cumberland alumni. Tables are also available to purchase. For tickets go to www.notesfornurses.com. For information contact Rusty Richardson at rrichardson@cumberland.edu.
Mt. Juliet Police Department Chili Cookoff, Community Appreciation and Open House will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the police station at 1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet. There will also be guided tours of the department. For information go to mjpdnews.org/chilicookoff.
The Wilson County Republican Party’s Fall Chili and Hot Dog Supper will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Nelson Family Farm and Pavilion, 801 Horn Springs Rd. in Lebanon. Cost is $20 per family. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes. To RSVP or for more information email wilsoncountytngop@gmail.com.
The Wilson County Adult Education program will be giving the high school equivalency test on Oct. 29 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call (615) 443-8731.
Wilson County 4-H Livestock Group Spaghetti Fundraiser Dinner will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 starting at 4:30 p.m. at the James E. Ward Ag Center East/West Building in Lebanon. A $10 donation is requested. Contact Morgan Beaty at mbeaty3@utk.edu or (615) 444-9584 for tickets.
Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square will be held Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. Activities include a parade, costume content, hot dogs, music and vendor candy stations.
The Mill at Christmas will be held Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at The Mill, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Pre-Shopping Event is Friday night from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Saturday shopping is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with no admission charge.
The Tennessee Forage and Grassland Council will hold its annual meeting on Friday, Nov. 8, at the UT-TSU Rutherford County Extension Office, 315 John Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Neil Rhodes, professor in the UT Department of Plant Sciences, will be discussing new pasture herbicide technology on the horizon. Lee Gilmore, hay producer from Giles County, will present his techniques for quality hay production. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9 a.m. A $30 registration fee covers the cost of annual membership in the council as well as lunch. The meeting will conclude by 3 p.m. For information contact Bates at (865) 974-7208 or at gbates@utk.edu.
The Stonebridge community in Lebanon is holding its second annual Arts and Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Vendors will be selling jewelry, Christmas decorations, wood products, doll clothes, art, quilts, baked goods, and dog collars.
Hickory Hill Farm fundraiser banquet will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center, 2900 Callis Rd. in Lebanon. Hickory Hill Farm provides rescue and rehabilitative care to equine and livestock animals. To purchase tickets, go to hickoryhillfarmtn.org/banquet.
Pancakes for a Purpose will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Circle P Ranch, 563 Main St. in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds benefit Mt. Juliet resident’s Ashley Vickers medical expenses to fight ALS. For sponsorships or information, contact Helpashleysfight@gmail.com or call (615) 319-8987.
Evening with the Arts will be held Monday, Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at West Elementary School, 9315 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
Get to Know You Dinner with State Rep. Susan Lynn will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 pm, at Calabria's Italian Restaurant, 1209 North Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Gibbs Pharmacy Education Center, 1409-A West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
To submit items for the calendar, e-mail them to news@wilsonpost.com. The deadline is the Friday prior to publication. Items for the calendar will not be taken over the phone. The Wilson Post reserves the right to reject items deemed not appropriate for the calendar.