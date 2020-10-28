Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Free flu shots will be available Friday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Both events will be at Charis Health Center, 2620 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Insured and uninsured patients may receive the shots. Appointments are encouraged. Walk-ins will be accommodated around scheduled appointments. Call (615) 773-5785 to schedule an appointment.
UT Extension’s Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge has begun registering participants. Many Americans gain between one and five pounds each holiday season. Rather than focusing on trying to lose weight, this free seven-week challenge provides strategies and resources to help maintain your weight throughout the holiday season. Participants will receive a weekly email newsletter and access to partnering fitness facilities. Deadline for registration is Friday, Nov. 6. Challenge dates are Nov. 22-Jan. 10. Register at https://tiny.utk.edu/2020MDG. For information contact Shelly Barnes at (615) 444-9584 or sbarnes@utk.edu.
The Wilson County Civic League is helping to educate the community about COVID-19 prevention. The organization is partnering with churches and businesses to provide flyers, yard signs and personal protective equipment to the community. For information call (615) 449-0719 or wccl@charter.net.
Cumberland University Mentoring Program has been established to foster relationships between Cumberland students and Cumberland alumni and other community members and to help students prepare for success upon graduation. Meetings may be held either face-to-face or virtually. Interested mentors may reach out to Courtney Vick, Senior Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations at (615) 547-1332 or cvick@cumberland.edu.
The 17th Annual Golf for Toys Scramble for the Lebanon Fire Department Spirit of Christmas Toy Drive will be held Monday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m. at Lebanon Golf and Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. It is a four-player scramble. Entry fee is $400 per team which includes cart, green fees, range balls, lunch and drink. For information contact Brian Fountain at (615) 443-2903 or fountainb@lebanontn.org.
The Fourth Annual Aquathon will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center, 511 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. This year there will be two 90-minute sessions. The first session is from 9:30-11 a.m. and the second session is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Aquathon is held each year to promote fitness in the water and to raise funds for a local veterans charity, which this year is the Wilson County Homeless Veterans. For information contact DiAnne Scott at (615) 477-7637.
Food giveaway sponsored by Bairds Grove Baptist Church will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. at the James E. Ward Ag Center East-West Parking area. There are no requirements or verifications for this giveaway.
The Hermitage Weekly Ghost Tours will be held through Nov. 8 each Wednesday through Sunday, 7-9 p.m. Tours are not suitable for young children. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per tour, will remain in place. Guests will be required to wear masks on all tours. Visitors will journey through the mansion, grounds and cemetery by lantern light with guides. Ghost tour tickets are $35 for non-members and $30 for Hermitage members. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online. For information go to thehermitage.com.
