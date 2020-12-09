Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Taste of Wilson County will be a virtual event this year. Videos will be released this week through Friday on the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The Taste of Wilson County began in 2009 to benefit Teacher Grants, Wilson Books from Birth, Tennessee Scholars and student scholarships throughout Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.
Wilson Books from Birth and The Dollywood Foundation are presenting a free, one-night-only live streaming world premiere event of “The Library That Dolly Built”, a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. “The Library That Dolly Built” will be exclusively on Facebook on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance, by Dolly Parton. Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.
Holiday donations of non-perishable food, winter coats, sanitary items (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.), children's winter coats and gently used and clean or new bedding materials from sheets, pillows and blankets to mattresses and mattress covers, diapers of any size and gently used or new toy donations will be collected through Thursday, Dec. 17 at Friendship Christian School. Call Greg Armstrong at (615) 642-6863 to schedule a time to drop off donations. The Possomtown Outreach donation trailer will go to Hancock County on Dec. 18 for delivery to the Hancock County Rescue Squad for distribution.
Tennessee Christmas in the Grove at Fiddlers Grove Historic Village at the Wilson County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 19. See the Christmas decorations adorning over 60 buildings. Hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies are available at the General Store. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 years of age. Admission for children 5 and under is free. Tickets can be purchased at www.fiddlersgrovetn.com or at the General Store upon arrival. Discounted tickets for The Dancing Lights of Christmas are also available at the General Store.
