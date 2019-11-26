Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Nov. 27 from Noon-4 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Nov. 29 from Noon-4 p.m. at Kroger, 4120 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Everything $6 Sale to benefit the Wilson County Volunteer Auxiliary will be held Monday, Dec. 2 (7 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Tuesday, Dec. 3 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Community Cares Classroom, 1411 W. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. Jewelry and accessories for men and women will be available.
Cumberland University’s Christmas Choral Concert will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Baird Chapel on campus. There is no admission charge. To make a reservation, call (615) 547-1331.
Empty Bowls Lunch & Dessert Auction will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the at Lebanon Senior Citizen Center. Cost is $10 per person includes lunch of soup, bread, dessert and beverage. There is an Artisan Silent Auction and a Live Dessert Auction (including Judge Tatum Cheese Cakes, Sara Patton famous banana pudding and a chocolate pie from Miss Patricia at Sammy B’s). All funds will go to the food pantry of Wilson County Community Help Center. For information contact director@helpwilsoncounty.org.
Evening with the Arts will be held Monday, Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at West Elementary School, 9315 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Dec. 9 from Noon-5 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1655 Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Get to Know You Dinner with State Rep. Susan Lynn will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 pm, at Calabria’s Italian Restaurant, 1209 North Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Gibbs Pharmacy Education Center, 1409-A West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
