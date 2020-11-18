Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Red Cross Blood Drives will be held: Wednesday, Nov. 18 from noon-6 p.m. at Mt Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet; Thursday, Nov. 19 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon; Friday, Nov. 27 from noon-4 p.m. at Kroger, 4120 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet; Monday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at East/West Building, 945 E Baddour Parkway in Lebanon; Monday, Nov. 30 from 3-7 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic, 300 South Tarver Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Free flu shots will be available Friday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. at Charis Health Center, 2620 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Insured and uninsured patients may receive the shots. Appointments are encouraged. Walk-ins will be accommodated around scheduled appointments. Call (615) 773-5785 to schedule an appointment.
