The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center will host its annual board meeting on Thursday, July 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 107 N. Greenwood St. in Lebanon. Interested individuals are welcome to attend. For information, contact Nancy Willis at (615) 449-7975.
The Watertown Jazz Fest will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m. on the town square. There will be a beer, wine and margarita tent on Depot Street. For information, go to watertownjazzfestival.com.
The Lebanon Clowns Negro Baseball Team 20th Anniversary Celebration will be held Sunday, July 28 at 4 p.m. at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church, 633 Glover St. in Lebanon. Mrs. Marsha Price and her daughters will present the 2019 Chris Price Athletic Award 2019. All past recipients are invited to attend. The guest speaker is scheduled to be Rev. Dr. Charlie Edward McAdoo son of manager Slick McAdoo. For information call Annie Watkins at (615) 360-8279 or email mookie60@net zero.net.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at Sherry’s Run, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
