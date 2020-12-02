Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Blood drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Monday, Dec. 7 (noon-5 p.m.) at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, 1411 W. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The bloodmobile will be in the front parking lot. To schedule an appointment, go to https://vanderbiltwilsoncountyhospital.com.
Christmas at The Hermitage will be held Friday, Dec. 4 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Tickets are $25. Activities include Christmas carols led by choirs on the back lawn of the mansion, holiday shopping in the Museum Store, tours of the Hermitage mansion, photos with Father Christmas, children’s activities, a bonfire and food and drinks. For information call (615) 889-2941.
Mt. Juliet Senior Center’s Indoor Yard Sale/Christmas Shop will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Items for sale include household items and décor, Christmas decorations and gifts, crafts, books, clothing and more. Please wear a mask. For information, call (615) 758-9114.
Turkey Shoot will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds (enter through eastern gate on Peyton Road). This is the last turkey shoot of the year. Prizes are frozen turkeys, country hams, packs of bacon and cash. Shotguns only. Shells will be provided and loaner guns are available.
Holiday donations of non-perishable food, winter coats, sanitary items (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.), children's winter coats and gently used and clean or new bedding materials from sheets, pillows and blankets to mattresses and mattress covers, diapers of any size and gently used or new toy donations will be collected through Thursday, Dec. 17 at Friendship Christian School. Call Greg Armstrong at (615) 642-6863 to schedule a time to drop off donations. The Possomtown Outreach donation trailer will go to Hancock County on Dec. 18 for delivery to the Hancock County Rescue Squad for distribution.
