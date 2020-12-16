Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Holiday donations of non-perishable food, winter coats, sanitary items (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.), children's winter coats and gently used and clean or new bedding materials from sheets, pillows and blankets to mattresses and mattress covers, diapers of any size and gently used or new toy donations will be collected through Thursday, Dec. 17 at Friendship Christian School. Call Greg Armstrong at (615) 642-6863 to schedule a time to drop off donations. The Possomtown Outreach donation trailer will go to Hancock County on Dec. 18 for delivery to the Hancock County Rescue Squad for distribution.
Tennessee Christmas in the Grove at Fiddlers Grove Historic Village at the Wilson County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 19. See the Christmas decorations adorning over 60 buildings. Hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies are available at the General Store. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 years of age. Admission for children 5 and under is free. Tickets can be purchased at www.fiddlersgrovetn.com or at the General Store upon arrival. Discounted tickets for The Dancing Lights of Christmas are also available at the General Store.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Monday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church, 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at East/West Building, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Courtyard by Mariott, 1980 Providence Parkway in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at East/West Building, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30 from noon-6 p.m. at the Mt Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
