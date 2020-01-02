Mt. Juliet High School Cheerleading Clinic will be held Saturday, Jan 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the high school. Cost is $50 per participant. The camp will be run by current MJHS cheerleaders and coaches. For information contact Tiffany McNeese at Tmmom@tds.net or Samantha Cowan at cowansam100@wcschools.com.
Lebanon High School Band Prom Dress and Formal Wear Consignment Sale will be held Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 at Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon. Jan. 17 is VIP Night (5:30-9 p.m.) and only 50 tickets will be sold at $25 each. Public sale is Jan. 18 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Final Sale is Jan. 20 (1-3 p.m.). There is no admission fee for the last two nights. The sale is a fundraiser to help the band travel to Chicago to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade there. For information contact DeLayne Davenport at (615) 330-4317.
Get to Know You Dinner with State Rep. Susan Lynn will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., at Calabria’s Italian Restaurant, 1209 North Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Gibbs Pharmacy Education Center, 1409-A West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
To submit items for the calendar, e-mail them to news@wilsonpost.com. The deadline is the Friday prior to publication. Items for the calendar will not be taken over the phone. The Wilson Post reserves the right to reject items deemed not appropriate for the calendar.