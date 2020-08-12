Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Sherry’s Run Paint the Town Green bows are now available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the Sherry’s Run office, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. The recommended donation price for the bows is $10. Sherry’s Run is a non-profit organization that works throughout the year to encouragement and financial assistance with everyday needs for cancer patients and their families. For information call 925-2592 or go to www.sherrysrun.org.
Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows will be held Aug. 13-23 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The shows will include more than 50 national, state, regional and county shows for cattle, goats, sheep and swine with more than 20 Junior Shows during the 11-day event. The Birthing Barn will also have horses, pigs, goats, sheep and cattle who are scheduled to give birth during those dates. Watch the Wilson County Fair’s Facebook page for the “live stream” from the Birthing Barn. For details and pre-registration, go to www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Motlow State is hosting an application, orientation and enrollment events at its Smyrna campus on Monday, Aug. 17. Motlow staff will be positioned at campus entrances to filter visitors based on need. For information, including hours, directions and RSVP opportunities, go to the FASTPASS Enrollment Day web page at https://calendar.mscc.edu/enrollment-day.
The Fite-Fessenden House will host a new exhibit from the National Archives on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. on the back lawn at 236 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The exhibit “Rightfully Hers” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Tennessee State Parks’ Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee will be held Sept. 1-30 and will be a virtual event this year. Riders can log their miles on lovetoride.net as part of the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee Cycling Club. The goal is for participants to ride 688 miles, the distance from Bristol to Memphis. Participants can log their miles any way they choose, including road cycling, indoor cycling, gravel or mountain biking. The cost to participate is $150. All participants will receive access to trusted routes at multiple Tennessee State Parks and a 2020 BRAT jersey and T-shirt. Riders can register at https://tnstateparks.com/blog/the-bicycle-ride-across-tennessee-is-brining-riders-together-virtually.
Movies in the Park will be held at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. The schedule is: Sept. 4 – “Playing with Fire”; Oct. 2 – “The Addams Family”. Movies begin at dusk. There is no admission charge and food and drink will be available for purchase. Social distancing will be enforced.
Fabulous Fifties Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 3-7 p.m. in Watertown. Contests include A Visual Arts Contest, A Storefront/Shop Window Contest and A Costume Contest. There also will be a Cruise-In Car Show. Live music, beer, wine and food trucks will be available. For information go to TNArtistsGuild.org.
Kiwanis Club will have Lt. General John Bradley as its guest speaker on Monday, Sept. 14 at noon at the Lebanon Airport’s second-floor office. Bradley is a Lebanon native, a former fighter pilot and is currently Chief of Air Force Reserves. For information call (615) 444-4559.
The Lebanon High School Class of 1985 will hold a 35-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. A sit-down dinner is planned. Cost is $35 per person. Send a check or money order (payable to Class of 85 Reunion) to: Class of 85 Reunion, P.O. Box 126 Elmwood, TN 38560. For information call William Fuller at (615) 480-0216, Ann Ristow-Wood at (615) 613-3526 or email LHSBluedevil1985@yahoo.com.
Recover Wilson tornado relief team is available for survivors from the March tornado. The team is made up of organizations in the community providing equitable assistance. Call the Tornado Recovery Connection at (615) 270-9255 or go to www.recoverwilson.com to connect with available resources.
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has reopened the mansion for tours. New hours are Thursday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Social distancing measures, including limiting the number of guests to six per tour, are in place. Guests will be required to wear masks on all tours. Other admissions options include the VIP tour, the In the Footsteps tour, which tells the stories of the enslaved men and women who lived and worked at The Hermitage, and the Grounds Pass. Go to thehermitage.com for ticket information.
Tennessee State Parks are providing a 10 percent discount for Tennessee residents for overnight accommodations through a new Tennessee Resident Discount Program, applying to most campsites, cabins and lodge rooms across the state. Reservations are available online at reserve.tnstateparks.com. Select “Tennessee Resident Discount” during payment. Reservations are also available in-person or by phone by calling the specific park. Go to tnstateparks.com for details.
