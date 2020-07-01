Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
The Lebanon High School Class of 1985 will hold a 35-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. A sit-down dinner is planned. Cost is $35 per person. Send a check or money order (payable to Class of 85 Reunion) to: Class of 85 Reunion, P.O. Box 126 Elmwood, TN 38560. Register soon as a deposit is due July 3. For information call William Fuller at (615) 480-0216, Ann Ristow-Wood at (615) 613-3526 or email LHSBluedevil1985@yahoo.com.
The 22nd Granville Heritage Day will be held Saturday, July 11 with the theme Tennessee’s Mayberry Town Block Party. The festival will feature all the events including an antique car show, antique tractor & engine show, Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival, children rides and a petting zoo. The $5 ticket includes admission to the festival, Mayberry I Love Lucy Museum, Granville Museum, From the Farm to Your Table Museum, Tour of Historic Home, Pioneer Village, Antique Car Museum. Parking is $5. For information call (931) 653-4151 or granvilletn.com.
The 2020 Wilson County FCA Golf Tourney will be Friday, July 17 at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $150 per player and $500 per team. For information or to register, contact Tim Bryant at (615) 948-1434 or tbryant@fca.org or Kallie Mathews at kmathews@fca.org.
MJ4Hope’s 6th annual Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 to benefit MJ4Hope and the Tornado Relief Fund at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served by Houston’s Meat Market. The AM Scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 7:15 a.m. and the afternoon scramble will begin with a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start. To register, go to mj4hope.org or email amy@eventsm3.com.
Recover Wilson tornado relief team is available for survivors from the March tornado. The team is made up of organizations in the community providing equitable assistance. Call the Tornado Recovery Connection at (615) 270-9255 or go to www.recoverwilson.com to connect with available resources.
Virus testing is available at the CareNow Urgent Care clinics in Lebanon (1705 W. Main St., Suite 211) and Mt. Juliet (669 S. Mt. Juliet Rd.). COVID-19 diagnostic testing and antibody testing is available. Test results are expected within 48 hours.
TN Achieves is recruiting volunteer mentors to provide a local support system to every TN Promise applicant in the Class of 2021. Mentors work with a small group of three to seven students as they transition from high school to college. Mentors complete a training course in person or online. To apply to mentor students, go to tnAchieves.org or contact Graham Thomas at (615) 604-1306.
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has reopened. Only a Grounds Pass, with several restrictions, are available. The Hermitage will also have a Virtual Book Club program on Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. The first book club selection is ‘Oliver Twist’ by Charles Dickens, a book found in Andrew Jackson’s actual library. To register go to https://thehermitage.com/bookclub/
To submit items for the calendar, e-mail them to news@wilsonpost.com. The deadline is the Friday prior to publication. Items for the calendar will not be taken over the phone. The Wilson Post reserves the right to reject items deemed not appropriate for the calendar.