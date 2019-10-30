Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square will be held Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. Activities include a parade, costume content, hot dogs, music and vendor candy stations.
The Mill at Christmas will be held Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at The Mill, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Pre-Shopping Event is Friday night from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Saturday shopping is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with no admission charge.
Mt. Juliet Police Department Chili Cookoff, Community Appreciation and Open House will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the police station at 1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet. There will also be guided tours of the department. For information go to mjpdnews.org/chilicookoff.
The Tennessee Forage and Grassland Council will hold its annual meeting on Friday, Nov. 8, at the UT-TSU Rutherford County Extension Office, 315 John Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Neil Rhodes, professor in the UT Department of Plant Sciences, will be discussing new pasture herbicide technology on the horizon. Lee Gilmore, hay producer from Giles County, will present his techniques for quality hay production. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9 a.m. A $30 registration fee covers the cost of annual membership in the council as well as lunch. The meeting will conclude by 3 p.m. For information contact Bates at (865) 974-7208 or at gbates@utk.edu.
The Stonebridge community in Lebanon is holding its second annual Arts and Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Vendors will be selling jewelry, Christmas decorations, wood products, doll clothes, art, quilts, baked goods, and dog collars.
The Wilson County Concerned Citizens for Veterans Banquet will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at the East/West Building at the Lebanon Fairgrounds. Guest speaker is scheduled to be Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Joines. All veterans and their families are invited. For information contact Betty Cantrell at (615) 449-0311.
A Veteran’s Concert featuring Chamber Choir and Symphonic Band will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson Central High School Auditorium. Tickets are free.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Monday, Nov. 11 from Noon-4 p.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Building, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.
Hickory Hill Farm fundraiser banquet will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center, 2900 Callis Rd. in Lebanon. Hickory Hill Farm provides rescue and rehabilitative care to equine and livestock animals. To purchase tickets, go to hickoryhillfarmtn.org/banquet.
“A Christmas Carol” will be performed at the Encore Theatre Company, 6978 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Showtimes are Nov. 15, 16, 22, 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 and 24 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors older than 60 and $13 for students younger than 12. Tickets are available at www.ticketsnashville.com or by calling (615) 598-8950.
Pancakes for a Purpose will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Circle P Ranch, 563 Main St. in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds benefit Mt. Juliet resident’s Ashley Vickers medical expenses to fight ALS. For sponsorships or information, contact Helpashleysfight@gmail.com or call (615) 319-8987.
A Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness seminar will be held Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Tony Rankin and specialists from Youth Villages. West Hills Baptist Church and Youth Villages are the sponsors. For information contact Dana Kelly. She is the chairperson of our Missions committee and also a counselor with Youth Villages. Her number is 615-489-2865. Her email is: dana.kelly@youthvillages.com.
Evening with the Arts will be held Monday, Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at West Elementary School, 9315 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
Get to Know You Dinner with State Rep. Susan Lynn will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 pm, at Calabria's Italian Restaurant, 1209 North Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Gibbs Pharmacy Education Center, 1409-A West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
