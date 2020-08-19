Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Sherry’s Run Paint the Town Green bows are now available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the Sherry’s Run office, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. The recommended donation price for the bows is $10. Sherry’s Run is a non-profit organization that works throughout the year to encouragement and financial assistance with everyday needs for cancer patients and their families. For information call 925-2592 or go to www.sherrysrun.org.
To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote exhibit will be on display through Friday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The exhibit, created in partnership with the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives, explores the history of the woman’s suffrage movement and Tennessee’s dramatic vote to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1920. There is no admission charge.
Women in the Lead Ladies Night Out will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at Recycled Granite Nashville, 321-A South Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Admission is $40, which includes art item, wine, snacks and dessert. To register, contact kristen@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.
Tennessee State Parks’ Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee will be held Sept. 1-30 and will be a virtual event this year. Riders can log their miles on lovetoride.net as part of the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee Cycling Club. The goal is for participants to ride 688 miles, the distance from Bristol to Memphis. Participants can log their miles any way they choose, including road cycling, indoor cycling, gravel or mountain biking. The cost to participate is $150. All participants will receive access to trusted routes at multiple Tennessee State Parks and a 2020 BRAT jersey and T-shirt. Riders can register at https://tnstateparks.com/blog/the-bicycle-ride-across-tennessee-is-brining-riders-together-virtually.
Movies in the Park will be held at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. The schedule is: Sept. 4 – “Playing with Fire”; Oct. 2 – “The Addams Family”. Movies begin at dusk. There is no admission charge and food and drink will be available for purchase. Social distancing will be enforced.
Fabulous Fifties Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 3-7 p.m. in Watertown. Contests include A Visual Arts Contest, A Storefront/Shop Window Contest and A Costume Contest. There also will be a Cruise-In Car Show. Live music, beer, wine and food trucks will be available. For information go to TNArtistsGuild.org.
Kiwanis Club will have Lt. General John Bradley as its guest speaker on Monday, Sept. 14 at noon at the Lebanon Airport’s second-floor office. Bradley is a Lebanon native, a former fighter pilot and is currently Chief of Air Force Reserves. For information call (615) 444-4559.
The Lebanon High School Class of 1985 will hold a 35-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. A sit-down dinner is planned. Cost is $35 per person. Send a check or money order (payable to Class of 85 Reunion) to: Class of 85 Reunion, P.O. Box 126 Elmwood, TN 38560. For information call William Fuller at (615) 480-0216, Ann Ristow-Wood at (615) 613-3526 or email LHSBluedevil1985@yahoo.com.
Recover Wilson tornado relief team is available for survivors from the March tornado. The team is made up of organizations in the community providing equitable assistance. Call the Tornado Recovery Connection at (615) 270-9255 or go to www.recoverwilson.com to connect with available resources.
Tennessee State Parks are providing a 10 percent discount for Tennessee residents for overnight accommodations through a new Tennessee Resident Discount Program, applying to most campsites, cabins and lodge rooms across the state. Reservations are available online at reserve.tnstateparks.com. Select “Tennessee Resident Discount” during payment. Reservations are also available in-person or by phone by calling the specific park. Go to tnstateparks.com for details.
To submit items for the calendar, e-mail them to news@wilsonpost.com. The deadline is the Friday prior to publication. Items for the calendar will not be taken over the phone. The Wilson Post reserves the right to reject items deemed not appropriate for the calendar.