COVID-19 testing at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Tennessee Boulevard gate entrance has new hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There is no charge for the test.
Sherry’s Run Paint the Town Green bows are now available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the Sherry’s Run office, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. The recommended donation price for the bows is $10. Sherry’s Run is a non-profit organization that works throughout the year to encouragement and financial assistance with everyday needs for cancer patients and their families. For information call 925-2592 or go to www.sherrysrun.org.
Third Annual FCA Rodeo will be held Sept. 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event benefits Wilson County FCA. Tickets are $15 for adults ($10 in advance), $10 for youth 6-11 ($5 in advance). Children 6 or younger admitted free. For information go to www.facrodeo.org.
Kiwanis Club will have Lt. General John Bradley as its guest speaker on Monday, Sept. 14 at noon at the Lebanon Airport’s second-floor office. Bradley is a Lebanon native, a former fighter pilot and is currently Chief of Air Force Reserves. For information call (615) 444-4559.
Mt. Juliet Golfing for Cops and Future Cops Fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at noon at Pine Creek Golf course, 1835 Logue Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Cost is $120 per player (greens fee, cart and lunch included). For information contact Mary Kaplan at marykaplan53@gmail.com.
Block Party at The Bridge House will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 110 W. High St. in Lebanon. Free haircuts, showers, clothes and food will be provided. Face painting and kids snacks will be available. The community is invited. For information contact DariaH@tbfonline.net.
Tennessee State Parks’ Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee will be held through Sept. 30 and will be a virtual event this year. Riders can log their miles on lovetoride.net as part of the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee Cycling Club. The goal is for participants to ride 688 miles, the distance from Bristol to Memphis. Participants can log their miles any way they choose, including road cycling, indoor cycling, gravel or mountain biking. The cost to participate is $150. All participants will receive access to trusted routes at multiple Tennessee State Parks and a 2020 BRAT jersey and T-shirt. Riders can register at https://tnstateparks.com/blog/the-bicycle-ride-across-tennessee-is-brining-riders-together-virtually.
Movies in the Park will be held at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. “The Addams Family” will be shown Friday, Oct. 2. Movies begin at dusk. There is no admission charge and food and drink will be available for purchase. Social distancing will be enforced.
Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. at the James E. Ward Ag Center covered pavilion. Acts scheduled to perform include Kings Way Quartet, Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, Mercy Road and Sandi Kay & New Hickory. Admission is free but an offering will be taken. For information contact Fred VanHook at (615) 477-2984.
The Lebanon High School Class of 1985 will hold a 35-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. A sit-down dinner is planned. Cost is $35 per person. Send a check or money order (payable to Class of 85 Reunion) to: Class of 85 Reunion, P.O. Box 126 Elmwood, TN 38560. For information call William Fuller at (615) 480-0216, Ann Ristow-Wood at (615) 613-3526 or email LHSBluedevil1985@yahoo.com.
Recover Wilson tornado relief team is available for survivors from the March tornado. The team is made up of organizations in the community providing equitable assistance. Call the Tornado Recovery Connection at (615) 270-9255 or go to www.recoverwilson.com to connect with available resources.
