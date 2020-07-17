Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Lebanon traffic advisory: Crowell Lane, between Tuckers Gap Road and Leeville Pike, will be closed to thru traffic beginning next Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, Aug. 14 for culvert replacement (weather permitting). There will be a detour in place during the road closure and motorists traveling on this section of Crowell Lane will be detoured to S. Hartmann Drive.
The Dairy Alliance Milk Giveaway will be held on Thursday, July 16 from 9 a.m.-noon at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. This supply consists of 4,000 gallons of milk and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis for as long as the supply lasts. Recipients should enter the Ag Center through the main entrance and remain in their cars to have the milk distributed. For information contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson
The 2020 Wilson County FCA Golf Tourney will be Friday, July 17 at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $150 per player and $500 per team. For information or to register, contact Tim Bryant at (615) 948-1434 or tbryant@fca.org or Kallie Mathews at kmathews@fca.org.
Movies in the Park will be held at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. The schedule is: Aug. 7 – “Onward”; Sept. 4 – “Playing with Fire”; Oct. 2 – “The Addams Family”. Movies begin at dusk. There is no admission charge and food and drink will be available for purchase. Social distancing will be enforced.
MJ4Hope’s 6th annual Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 to benefit MJ4Hope and the Tornado Relief Fund at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served by Houston’s Meat Market. The AM Scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 7:15 a.m. and the afternoon scramble will begin with a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start. To register, go to mj4hope.org or email amy@eventsm3.com.
Clay artists workshops in Watertown now have registration available. The first workshop will be taught by Susan DeMay of Smithville on Aug. 8. The second workshop will be taught by Louis and Christine Colombarini at their Cosmic Clay studio on Oct. 10. The third workshop will be taught by Lee Marshall on Nov. 7. After the workshops each student will have the opportunity to show what they have created at a gallery opening. The cost is $30 for each workshop. To register, call Vickie Frazier, Executive Director of the Tennessee Artist’s Guild, at (615) 697-5066.
The Lebanon High School Class of 1985 will hold a 35-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. A sit-down dinner is planned. Cost is $35 per person. Send a check or money order (payable to Class of 85 Reunion) to: Class of 85 Reunion, P.O. Box 126 Elmwood, TN 38560. For information call William Fuller at (615) 480-0216, Ann Ristow-Wood at (615) 613-3526 or email LHSBluedevil1985@yahoo.com.
Recover Wilson tornado relief team is available for survivors from the March tornado. The team is made up of organizations in the community providing equitable assistance. Call the Tornado Recovery Connection at (615) 270-9255 or go to www.recoverwilson.com to connect with available resources.
Virus testing is available at the CareNow Urgent Care clinics in Lebanon (1705 W. Main St., Suite 211) and Mt. Juliet (669 S. Mt. Juliet Rd.). COVID-19 diagnostic testing and antibody testing is available. Test results are expected within 48 hours.
TN Achieves is recruiting volunteer mentors to provide a local support system to every TN Promise applicant in the Class of 2021. Mentors work with a small group of three to seven students as they transition from high school to college. Mentors complete a training course in person or online. To apply to mentor students, go to tnAchieves.org or contact Graham Thomas at (615) 604-1306.
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has reopened each Thursday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ticket options include a Grounds Pass, VIP Tour of the Mansion and the In Their Footsteps Tour. Social distancing measures, including limits on the number of guests per tour, are in place. Guests will be required to wear masks on all tours.
