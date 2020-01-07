Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 from 7-11 a.m. at the Lebanon National Guard Armory, 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The event is sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America AND Associates of VVA Chapter 1004. The menu is scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy. Tickets are $5 for adults; $3 for children ages 6-11 and free for ages 5 or younger.
The Wilson County Republican Party will meet on Saturday, January 11 at 9 a.m. at Music City Baptist Church, 7104 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Rep. John Rose is the scheduled guest speaker and will give a review of 2019, including impeachment, and the year to come.
Lebanon High School Band Prom Dress and Formal Wear Consignment Sale will be held Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 at Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon. Jan. 17 is VIP Night (5:30-9 p.m.) and only 50 tickets will be sold at $25 each. Public sale is Jan. 18 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Final Sale is Jan. 20 (1-3 p.m.). There is no admission fee for the last two nights. The sale is a fundraiser to help the band travel to Chicago to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade there. For information contact DeLayne Davenport at (615) 330-4317.
Three Clay Workshops will be presented by the Tennessee Artist’s Guild. The first class will be taught by Louis and Christine Colombarini at their Cosmic Clay studio on Saturday, April 4. The second class will be taught by Lee Marshall on Saturday, June 6. The third class will be offered by Susan DeMay on Saturday, Aug. 8. After the workshops each student will have the opportunity to show what they have created at a gallery opening. The cost is $30 per person per workshop. To register, go to www.ticketbud.com or call Tennessee Artist’s Guild Executive Director Vickie Frazier at (615) 697-5066.
Get to Know You Dinner with State Rep. Susan Lynn will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., at Calabria’s Italian Restaurant, 1209 North Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
The Wilson County Democratic Women meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. For information, call Terri St. Clair at (615) 913-1518 for more information or join us on Facebook.
Cancer Support Group sponsored by Avalon Hospice and Sherry’s Run will be held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Gibbs Pharmacy Education Center, 1409-A West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Patients and caregivers are welcome. For information, call (615) 925-9932.
Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. The Wilson County Chapter meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go to WilsonCountyRightToLife.com.
Legal Help Clinics sponsored by Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will be held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The clinics will help provide residents with free legal advice, including help in filing pro se (self-represented) divorces. Call 800-238-1443 for information.
