Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
UT Extension’s Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge has begun registering participants. Many Americans gain between one and five pounds each holiday season. Rather than focusing on trying to lose weight, this free seven-week challenge provides strategies and resources to help maintain your weight throughout the holiday season. Participants will receive a weekly email newsletter and access to partnering fitness facilities. Deadline for registration is Friday, Nov. 6. Challenge dates are Nov. 22-Jan. 10. Register at https://tiny.utk.edu/2020MDG. For information contact Shelly Barnes at (615) 444-9584 or sbarnes@utk.edu.
The Wilson County Civic League is helping to educate the community about COVID-19 prevention. The organization is partnering with churches and businesses to provide flyers, yard signs and personal protective equipment to the community. For information call (615) 449-0719 or wccl@charter.net.
Cumberland University Mentoring Program has been established to foster relationships between Cumberland students and Cumberland alumni and other community members and to help students prepare for success upon graduation. Meetings may be held either face-to-face or virtually. Interested mentors may reach out to Courtney Vick, Senior Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations at (615) 547-1332 or cvick@cumberland.edu.
The Hermitage Weekly Ghost Tours will be held through Nov. 8 each Wednesday through Sunday, 7-9 p.m. Tours are not suitable for young children. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per tour, will remain in place. Guests will be required to wear masks on all tours. Visitors will journey through the mansion, grounds and cemetery by lantern light with guides. Ghost tour tickets are $35 for non-members and $30 for Hermitage members. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online. For information go to thehermitage.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 3-7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment, use the free Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club Fish Fry will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 at the door. Takeout meals available. For information contact lebanonbreakfastrotary@gmail.com.
Watertown Girls’ Basketball Second Annual Princess and Superheroes Pancake Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9-11 a.m. in the Watertown High School Commons Area, 9360 Sparta Pike in Watertown. Tickets will be sold for $10 online (https://wilsoncounty.schoolcashonline.com/) or $12 at the door.
Recover Wilson tornado relief team is available for survivors from the March tornado. The team is made up of organizations in the community providing equitable assistance. Call the Tornado Recovery Connection at (615) 270-9255 or go to www.recoverwilson.com to connect with available resources.
To submit items for the calendar, e-mail them to news@wilsonpost.com. The deadline is the Friday prior to publication. Items for the calendar will not be taken over the phone. The Wilson Post reserves the right to reject items deemed not appropriate for the calendar.