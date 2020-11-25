Contact event organizers for updates about postponements and cancellations.
Red Cross Blood Drives will be held: Friday, Nov. 27 from noon-4 p.m. at Kroger, 4120 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet; Monday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at East/West Building, 945 E Baddour Parkway in Lebanon; Monday, Nov. 30 from 3-7 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic, 300 South Tarver Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Christmas at The Hermitage will be held Friday, Dec. 4 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Tickets are $25. Activities include Christmas carols led by choirs on the back lawn of the mansion, holiday shopping in the Museum Store, tours of the Hermitage mansion, photos with Father Christmas, children’s activities, a bonfire and food and drinks. For information call (615) 889-2941.
Mt. Juliet Senior Center’s Indoor Yard Sale/Christmas Shop will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Items for sale include household items and décor, Christmas decorations and gifts, crafts, books, clothing and more. Please wear a mask. For information, call (615) 758-9114.
