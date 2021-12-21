The Wilson County Commission took the first step in enacting a noise ordinance for the county during Monday’s monthly meeting at the Wilson County Courthouse.
The commission approved a resolution that authorizes the county to exercise powers granted to municipalities by state law related to regulate nuisances and “other practices detrimental to the inhabitants of Wilson County.”
The resolution’s passage was required for the county to enact a noise ordinance, which commissioners discussed during a Law Enforcement Committee meeting on Nov. 30.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said that the department received 30 noise complaints from Oct. 5-Nov. 29.
Those complaints included 17 related to music. Other complaints involved dogs, fireworks, construction, weapons, vehicles, special events and a cannon. Nineteen of the complaints occurred between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.
County Attorney Mike Jennings said the draft ordinance the commission discussed was drafted primarily from noise ordinances in Knox and Anderson counties. Jennings asked members to provide to him any changes in the draft they would like to see.
Jennings, Bryan and committee chairman Kenny Reich said they would meet with District Attorney General Jason Lawson and future General Sessions Judge Jimmy Lea to discuss a noise ordinance and if they would prosecute the violations.
The group agreed to revisit the noise ordinance in January with hopes of having a resolution on its January agenda.