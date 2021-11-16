Wilson County Health Department supervisor of medical services Darlene Brown and Mid-Cumberland Regional Health assistant regional director Brittany Cox were recognized by the Wilson County Commission on Monday for the department’s work during the pandemic.
Wilson County’s COVID-19 case total continues to drop as the holiday season approaches, with numbers mirroring those reported last summer.
Wilson County’s active case count dropped to 218 cases on Monday from 226 active cases the previous Friday. The county also conducted 231.9 tests per day over the last week, which yielded a 6 percent positivity rate, which includes Nov. 18 when 4 percent of tests yielded positive results.
The county also reported 19.1 new cases per day from Nov. 1-14. The county averaged 22.9 cases per day for the two prior weeks.
The county’s seven-day average for new cases on Monday was 18, the lowest in the county since July 22.
The low figures come on the brink of holiday season and follow Gov. Bill Lee’s signing of a comprehensive COVID-19 bill into law.
The bill prevents government entities from requiring masks and vaccinations unless certain COVID-19 case thresholds are reached in counties, allows those who quit their jobs because of COVID-19 vaccination requirements to collect unemployment, allows the health commissioner exclusive power to design quarantine guidelines and bans the use of public funds for COVID-19 mandates.
The bill does allow for exceptions, including for those at risk of losing federal funding.
A court recently blocked the bill temporarily as arguments in a lawsuit challenging the law continue.
Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell said Monday the Wilson County school board recently voted to make masks optional within the district, aligning the district with Lee’s mandate. The district has not mandated facial coverings this school year.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center also continues to see low COVID-19 numbers in emergency rooms across its networks as the hospital reported 37 COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the week ending Nov. 13.
The hospital reported 100 COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the week that ended Oct. 9 and 213 hospitalizations about a month earlier for the week that ended Sept. 11.