More than 776,000 people attended this year’s Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair, setting an attendance record for the state’s largest fair, officials announced.
Fair officials announced a final attendance of 776,195 visitors during the Fair’s 10-day run from Aug. 18-27 at the Fairgrounds in Lebanon. The previous record was 589,229 in 2013. This year’s attendance was an increase of 295,568 visitors from the 2021 Fair, the first one held after the merger of the county fair and state fair.
According to Fair officials, nearly 164,000 people attended the Fair on the final day last Saturday.
“The Fair had visitors from all 95 counties, 26 states and 16 countries. The support received from across the state in entries was tremendous and Travel Tennessee was our most popular venue,” Wilson County Promotions President Randall Clemons said in a news release.
Additions included the State Exhibits building, Event Pavilion and the 4-H and FFA Building.
Clemons said for the 2023 Fair, the Made in Tennessee building should be complete and other additions could include restroom facilities, increased parking and a livestock barn.
One major improvement could involve the roads around and leading to the James E. Ward Ag Center. One common complaint amongst fair attendees was the traffic surrounding the Fair, which caused delayed and stalled traffic in several areas for hours.
“The Fair hopes major improvements can be obtained in improving roads to the James E. Ward Ag Center,” Clemons said.