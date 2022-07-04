Tickets are now on sale for the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair to be held Aug. 18-27 in Lebanon.
Tickets are available at wilsoncountyfair.net. or at the Fair's office. Regular admission during the Fair is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free admission for children 5 and younger.
Some ticket deals are Opening Day Celebration Special (Thursday, Aug. 18): Half-price off admission and Opening Day Ride Special (Thursday, Aug. 18): $1 ticket per ride (must purchase $10 sheet of tickets).
Season tickets are $45 and good for admission all 10 days of the Fair. Mega Tickets include one gate admission and ride armband (good for one day only). Mega Tickets can be purchased online for $30 and can be purchased only until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Season and Mega Tickets will be available at local banks after Monday, July 11.
This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay.
Music lineup
Highway 96 will be the headline musical act at this year’s Fair, officials announced in a press release.
The group is scheduled to perform on the Entertainment Stage on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. with the Cedar Creek Boys opening.
There will be 10 stages of entertainment during the 10 days of the Fair. Other scheduled musical acts are Young Country Night with The Voice Alumni, Kenzie Rose and Ethan Lively, and Grammy Award winner Charlie McCoy.