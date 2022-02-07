Volunteers Franchesco Rosenbalm and Sissy Taylor load boxes of Girl Scout cookies into waiting vans and cars at the Opryland Pavilion last Friday, Cookie booths officially opened in Middle Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Libby Goldammer (right) checks off boxes as volunteers load Girl Scout cookies into her packed SUV last Friday.
Larry McCormack
Riley Moran, 9, watches as volunteers load boxes of Girl Scout cookies into her SUV at the Opryland Pavilion on Friday. Cookie booths officially opened in Middle Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Larry McCormack
Larry McCormack
Larry McCormack
More than 554,000 Girl Scout cookie boxes were distributed to Girl Scouts from Davidson, Wilson and Williamson counties at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel Pavilion last Friday and Saturday to prepare for last Sunday’s first day of annual booth sales.
Girl Scouts in Davidson County received 244,704 packages; Girl Scouts in Williamson County received 216,768 packages; and Girl Scouts in Wilson County received 92,904 packages. Some of the 554,376 boxes of cookies will go to customers who pre-ordered cookies in December and January, the others are for sales at booths. Cookie booth sales run through March 6. Customers can find cookie booths near them at gsmidtn.org/find-cookies.
Girl Scout leaders and parent volunteers from those three counties drove to the Opryland hotel to receive handoffs of boxes for Girl Scouts. Booths are typically set up at grocery stores and other businesses.
Girls Scouts of Middle Tennessee Communications Manager Sarah Elmore said the two-day distribution was delayed two hours Friday because of icy weather. Each day, 100 volunteers helped facilitate the handoff of orders.
“We’ve had a great cookie sale this year,” Elmore said. “We had a total of 1.3 million boxes sold across the 39 counties.”
She said the pandemic did not affect cookie sales this year or last year. Each Girl Scout or troop pre-ordered enough cookies to sell on the spot and Elmore said they all will take precautions, including keeping number of scouts at each booth to a minimum and wearing masks when needed.
This year there are nine cookies cookie varieties with Thin Mints again leading in the greatest number of boxes ordered.
“We did introduce the Adventurfuls cookies this year,” said Elmore.
Those are a brownie-inspired treat that features a caramel-flavored crème and a dash of salt. The second-most purchased is still the Samoas.
All of the of net proceeds from cookie sales stay with the local troop. Girl Scouts can use their cookie proceeds to attend summer camp or take part in other Girl Scout programs.
“They also often give back to the community by donating food to local food shelters, purchasing toys for animal shelters, or creating essential bags for those experiencing homelessness,” said Elmore.