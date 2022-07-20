The Wilson County Jail expansion project continues to progress ahead of schedule as exterior construction appears near completion.
The nearly $40 million expansion will add a four-story wing that will almost double the jail’s inmate capacity. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said the expansion is a result of jail overcrowding, which the agency has grappled with for several years.
Bryan said although the outside of the addition looks nearly complete, it could be next year before inmates are moved into the wing.
“The outside of the building looks like it’s close to being done. They’re not building a house there. They’re not building a school there. They’re not building a warehouse there. They’re building a jail. Yes. The outside looks like it’s close to being done, but you go inside, and a jail has a lot of technology in it,” he said.
The technology will include several components to make the jail safer for inmates, workers and the community, according to Bryan.
A centralized control tower will allow guards to monitor all inmate activity on the first two floors, while a second tower will monitor the upper two levels. Each floor will house about 100 inmates, bringing the jail’s total inmate capacity to about 860.
There will also be updated safety for loading and unloading inmates and state-of-the-art technology to control doors throughout the facility.
“There’s a lot to be done inside. We are ahead of schedule,” Bryan said. “Once they finish the new part, they have to move all of the inmates — 400 inmates that’ll be 450 to 475 at that time — over into the new facility, so they can go in our old facility and work on it.”
The original facility was built in 1989 and received an addition in 2007.
“It’s in good shape. They have to go in there and fix some things and make things work together,” Bryan said. “Then, we’ll transition some of them back to the old facility.”
Bryan said he expects to have both wings operational next year.