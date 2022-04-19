The Wilson County jail has 15 correctional officer positions open, according to a report Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Owen gave at the Wilson County Commission meeting on Monday.
Owen told the commissioners that “two resigned (April 17) and three resigned (April 18). It’s a concern, but we’re doing what we’re doing. We’re working. It’s just a concern.”
The jail population also “is up, close to the (maximum capacity),” Owen said, adding that the jail expansion project is ahead of schedule.
The meeting lasted just under an hour and the business was without controversy.
All resolutions were approved unanimously. Among the items were:
• A budget amendment of $1.8 million from Wilson County Schools to move money to different line items for a variety of expenses such as new science curriculum, records revenue and expenses for additional Dell Tech Crew expenses and allocating additional revenues and expenses for the school district’s food services department due to the cost of food. The budget amendment did not require any additional funds from the fund balance.
• A federal grant for $75,000 to place a metal awning at the Wilson County Department of Health.
• A budget amendment totaling $246,676 in the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency’s Homeland Security budget. The monies were from Homeland Security grants the department has received.
• A budget amendment of $25,000 for the Wilson County Library system, moving money from salaries to other supplies. The money was found after two part-time employees who left the system last year were not replaced until April 2022 and from two full-time employees who were on medical leave last year.
• A budget amendment of $40,000 from the new equipment line to the diesel fuel line in the Landfill department.