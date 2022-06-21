Wilson County property taxes will remain at $1.9089 per $100 of assessed value after a unanimous vote by the Wilson County commissioners at their monthly meeting on Monday night.
In the past 15 years, there has been only two county property tax increases, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.
“I think the tax rate at 1.90 very good for citizens,” Hutto said. “The commission, the elected officials and department heads have worked hard to work within their budget and offer a good service. Tonight, we also took care of our county employees which will help us obtain and retain quality people and that is a big deal that the commission was able to do that.”
The total amount of a home’s tax debt depends on the assessed value of the home. For a $300,000 home, the tax would remain at $1,431.68 per year, according to Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard.
The commissioners also unanimously approved the 2022-23 budget, as approved by the commission’s budget committee.
Bonds for schools projects
Also in the meeting, a resolution for bonds for the construction of West Wilson Middle School, as well as money for land purchases for future schools, to be issued for $57 million (not to exceed $60 million) was approved. The county will issue and sell bonds for Wilson County to fund those costs.
In the Wilson County Schools needs list, which was accepted, but not approved, by the commission’s budget committee, the school district asked for $50 million for the construction of WWMS. The bid, which was won by R.G. Anderson of Nashville, came in at $51.2 million.
There are other costs to be added, including furniture, fixtures and equipment. The total cost will be $52.5 million, WCS Finance Director Michael Smith told the education committee on June 9.
During the meeting, WCS Director Jeff Luttrell announced that Smith has taken a similar position in Rutherford County and will be leaving WCS.
With the $50 million requested by Luttrell and Smith, approximately 90% to 95% is estimated to be reimbursed by FEMA because the damage was caused by a tornado. TEMA may also reimburse the district for expenses, although that is unknown at this point.
Approximately $9 million will be left over from the construction of Stoner Creek Elementary School and that money will also be added to the $50 million for the construction of WWMS. Stoner Creek construction was paid for totally from the $52 million in insurance proceeds. It cost $30.2 million in total to build and included furniture, fixtures and equipment.
The Mt. Juliet bus garage, some fencing, portable rentals and other tornado damage-related items have been paid for out of the money WCS received from its insurance company to pay expenses related to the tornado.
In addition, the board passed a measure for bonds for WCS not to exceed $3 million. Among the projects the school district will be doing are construction, renovation, installation and equipping school facilities.
During the meeting, the commissioners honored Green Hill High School Resource Officer Quintin Chase Dillard for his lifesaving efforts, Mt. Juliet Middle School teacher Tyler Hallstedt for winning a National Milliken Educator Award, Lebanon City Council member Fred Burton for a lifetime of service to Wilson County and the Watertown High School baseball team for winning the state championship.