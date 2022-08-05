Hutto

Randall Hutto won his fourth term as Wilson County Mayor after being unopposed in last Thursday's election.

 STEVE WAMPLER

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will continue to serve at the helm of the county after more than a decade following Thursday’s night election that featured several unopposed races.

Hutto, who will serve his fourth term after becoming mayor in 2010, collected 13,803 votes. He was unopposed after he defeated Phillip Warren in the Republican Primary in May and didn’t face a Democratic opponent during the August election.

Tags

