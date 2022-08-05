Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will continue to serve at the helm of the county after more than a decade following Thursday’s night election that featured several unopposed races.
Hutto, who will serve his fourth term after becoming mayor in 2010, collected 13,803 votes. He was unopposed after he defeated Phillip Warren in the Republican Primary in May and didn’t face a Democratic opponent during the August election.
“It’s definitely an honor to serve and I don’t take that lightly,” said Hutto.
He said he looks forward to the upcoming years and the “good challenges” that come with a desirable county that has job opportunities, strong education institutions and constantly improving quality of life.
Hutto said the county is working on a plan to address and improve roads as well as continue to address school and personnel needs.
“We’re still managing our budget. We’ve only raised taxes twice in 15 years and that’s a good thing. We’re able to live within our means and still provide a good quality of life,” he said.
Hutto said he looks forward to working with a new group of Wilson County Commissioners as several districts will have new representatives following Thursday’s election.
“We’ll lose a lot of experience. We’re thankful for those people that have served over the past several years. Here’s another opportunity for people to serve and give back and it’s another set of fresh ideas coming in,” Hutto said. “I’m excited about working with the new people coming on board and continuing my relationship with the people that are still here.”
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan collected 13,562 votes in his unopposed race and will begin his third full term as Wilson County sheriff. He replaced Terry Ashe in 2012 and ran unopposed in 2014 before he defeated Ray Justice in 2016.
Bryan will oversee the completion of the Wilson County Jail expansion as one of his first tasks in his third term. The nearly $40 million expansion will add a four-story wing that will almost double the jail’s inmate capacity.
Bryan said the expansion is a result of jail overcrowding, which the agency has grappled with for several years.
In other unopposed races, Debbie Moss received 13,007 votes for Circuit Court Clerk, Jim Goodall received 14,188 votes for County Clerk and Jackie Murphy received 13,422 votes for Register of Deeds.
In unopposed judicial races, Barry Tatum received 13,421 votes for General Sessions Judge Division I, Jimmy Lea received 12,659 votes for General Sessions Judge Division II and Ensley Hagan received 12,632 votes for General Sessions Judge Division III.
There were also six unopposed races for the 15th Judicial District, which represents Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties.
Clara Byrd received 13,394 votes (23,502 total) for Circuit Court Judge Division I, and Michael Collins received 12,824 votes (22,861 total) for Circuit Court Judge Division II.
C.K. Smith received 12,991 votes (23,347 total) for Chancellor, Brody Kane received 13,507 votes (23,760) for Criminal Court Judge, Jason Lawson received 12,935 votes (22,868 total) for District Attorney General and Shelley Thompson Gardner received 12,863 (21,844 total) for Public Defender.