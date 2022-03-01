Compassionate Hands and Mt. Juliet Help Center leader Joyce Gaines and Friendship Christian School student Nishika Shah have been named the Wilson County winners of the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
The state of Tennessee program honors volunteers in participating counties for their service. Counties select one volunteer in a youth and adult category and those winners are honored during the annual GVSA state banquet in Franklin.
This year there were 12 nominees from Wilson County.
The Wilson County GVSA committee selected Gaines as the 2021 Adult Award winner. Gaines has served as a leader with Compassionate Hands since 2013 and helped to found the organization that has provided over 12,000 beds and 25,000 hot meals. The ministry seeks to end homelessness in Wilson County.
Gaines has served the organization as treasurer and board member. She facilitated several milestones, including 501c3 status, facility purchase, and compliance for a $761,000 HUD grant.
Gaines has served as a board member and chair with Mt. Juliet Help Center. She helped to start a summer food program that coordinates with families receiving assistance from Wilson County schools. During her chair tenure, the organization gave out over 1,500 boxes of healthy snacks with the Summer Food Program and more than 16,000 pounds of food.
In 2014, she coordinated a group of church leaders to launch SALT, a ministry that provides groceries for senior adults and others unable to afford or acquire food and medicine.
Shah has been named the county’s Youth Award winner. She has been volunteering with Run4Water, 84 Days and is a two-year member of Friendship Christian schools Leadership Through Volunteerism program.
She has led a homeless ministry in downtown Nashville and organized a Thanksgiving ministry this past year to Hancock County, Tennessee’s poorest county. She guided students from St. Matthews school in Franklin in a volunteer role with the families in Hancock County.
She also helps girls in developing countries that do not have access to feminine hygiene products by raising awareness and funding for these young girls (84days.net).
“Each year, 1.6 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 137 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.3 billion to Tennessee’s economy. By giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they embody the spirit of giving,” Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director Jim Snell said in a news release.