The Wilson County Planning Commission approved a rezoning plan and deferred a preliminary plat plan for two sites along and near Old Hunters Point Pike during its monthly meeting Friday morning.
The group deferred action on a preliminary plat plan for Dillon Pointe, a potential subdivision on Old Hunters Point Pike after planning staff, citizens and planners raised concerns about the project.
The preliminary plans feature 106 lots and the preliminary plan met general preliminary subdivision plat requirements and could have been approved subject to stormwater comments, according to Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear.
Brashear noted the concerns of planning staff, which centered on a blue line stream that runs through the property, as well as the potential presence of Spring Creek Bladderpods, a rare species, on the property.
“We want to make sure that the houses that are put in don’t have any drainage problems going forward nor does it push water into a more compacted state that causes water problems for the neighbors. So, we still have some questions about that,” said Brashear, who said there could be flood plains on the property.
Brashear said the department would more deeply examine road and drainage plans in the future phase of planning, which typically occurs between preliminary and final plat submittal steps.
Brashear also highlighted an email from Caitlin Elam with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation that stated she identified a suitable habitat for the Spring Creek Bladderpod on an adjacent property.
“Mrs. Elam’s email also stated that she felt adjoining tracts of land, such as the one being considered for preliminary plat review, also possess suitable habitat for the plant,” Brashear said.
Elam urged a study to be conducted and occur during early spring flowering period to make a definitive determination and offered to conduct the study.
Planners and surrounding neighbors raised concerns about potential flooding and other environmental issues.
“Flooding is real. I don’t want to see the people who buy these homes and see people who live there be affected anymore by the flooding,” Commissioner Terry Ashe said. “I got real life experiences about that road.”
Matt Taylor, of SEC Inc., represented the developer and said the group submitted additional material to planning staff prior to the meeting that typically would be submitted after preliminary plat approval.
The group will discuss the plans next month.
The commission approved a rezoning request for about 66.2 acres of land on Burford Road near Old Hunters Point Pike from agricultural to residential with a planned unit development overlay.
The Wilson County Land Use Plan calls for low-density residential in the area and the rural residential fits that description, according to Brashear.
The rezoning could allow 99 lots with a cluster provision, although the developer capped the development at 81 single-family lots.
The lots could feature a 2,500 square-foot minimum size, which Brashear called “fairly unique.”
Minimum road improvements would be a center turn lane, acceleration and deceleration lanes.