Most Wilson County Commission committee meetings will continue to be unavailable for broadcast viewing after the county commission voted to amend a rule that would have made all committee meetings within the courthouse be “eligible” to be filmed.
Four years ago, the commission agreed to fund Wilson County TV so the full commission meetings could be filmed. At the time, Wilson County TV director Tressa Bush and her crew of audio/visual students, would use cameras on tripods, similar to what TV stations use.
Now, however, the cameras are mounted on walls in both the commission and conference rooms. The majority of county committee meetings take place in those two rooms, but only the budget committee and education committee meetings are filmed.
The budget and education committee meetings, which usually take place on the same night, are recorded and then broadcast the next day on Wilson County TV. The full county commission meeting is shown live but also recorded to for future broadcasts.
In addition, the meetings are uploaded to the county’s YouTube channel.
Among the committees that could be filmed are Emergency Management Agency, Development and Tourism, and Animal Control. The Law Enforcement committee usually meets at the sheriff’s office and the Ag Management committee has been meeting at the Ag Center. Those meetings could be shifted to the courthouse by order of the committee chair.
Bush said the number of viewers of all medias is not set as one amount each month. She noted that the number of views often depends on the topic.
“It could be as many as 500 or as little as 20,” she said. “When Judge Gwyn retired and the commission picked a judge to replace him, the video hits (increased dramatically).”
The rule change was voted down 13-12 at the February commission meeting. Because it was a rule change, the resolution required 17 “yes” votes to change the rule.
Chad Barnard, Jerry McFarland, Kenny Reich, Terry Scruggs, Kevin Costley, Terry Ashe, Sonja Robinson, Tommy Jones, Chris Dowell, Diane Weathers, Mike Kurtz, Wendell Marlowe and Justin Smith voted against the measure.
Voting for the measure was Robert Fields, Rick Brown, Bobby Franklin, Sarah Patton, Dan Walker, John Gentry, Rusty Keith, Lauren Breeze, William Glover, Annette Stafford, Sue Vanatta and Joy Bishop voted for the resolution.
McFarland said “I don’t mind having them recorded, but I need to know how much it will cost. Some meetings, such as steering, last two minutes. Will you bring someone in to film that? I’d be delighted to have them recorded. I do believe in transparency, but I need to know what it’s going to cost.”
Vanatta said, “I believe the taxpayers of Wilson County should have the opportunity to hear discussions and see the votes from the Wilson County Commissioners. All meetings are advertised in the local media, but I know it is difficult for citizens to attend every meeting conducted by the commission and by filming them, this gives all citizens of Wilson County the opportunity to review meetings.”
Bush said that there would be a cost for the filming of all meetings, primarily for additional time for her audio-visual students. The amount would depend on the number of meetings and the time it took to direct cameras during the meetings.
“We’re ready to record or show live as many meetings as the commission wants us to,” Bush said.