Both school districts in Wilson County Schools have announced receiving highest honors from the Tennessee Department of Education.
Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School Districts have achieved a Level 5 status, which is the highest honor the department gives to a district when measuring student growth. The Level 5 distinction was determined by state assessments that were administered during the 2021-2022 school year.
Nine WCS schools individually received a Level 5 tag for their overall 2021-2022 student academic growth — Barry Tatum Virtual Academy, Carroll-Oakland Elementary, Gladeville Middle, Lebanon High, Mt. Juliet High, Watertown Elementary, Watertown Middle, West Wilson Middle and Wilson Central High schools.
“We couldn’t be more proud of this recognition for our district,” said WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell. “Our teachers and students are amazing through every grade level and what they were able to accomplish through some challenging times, especially during the early parts of last school year with COVID related disruptions, is just tremendous. This latest data shows the incredible resilience, determination and effort from our administrators, teachers and students. We will build off these successes as we move forward.”
WCS Deputy Director of Testing & Accountability, Dr. Jennifer Cothron said that “demonstrating Level 5 student growth over multiple years demonstrates the high quality of instruction within our classrooms.
A report about the district’s 2021-2022 Level 5 designation, and data, is expected to be presented at the September Board of Education Meeting.
In LSSD, not only did the district earn a Level 5 in the system-wide score but also a Level 5 in the system-wide numeracy, system-wide numeracy and literacy, and the system-wide science category.
In Early Grades growth (grade 3), the district received the highest Level 5 composite score with a Level 5 individually in both literacy and numeracy.
Jones Brummett Elementary, Walter J. Baird Middle and Winfree Bryant Middle received the highest score of Level 5.
“A Level 5 represents the highest level of growth and is considered significant evidence of exceeding the growth expectations indicating two years or more growth in one year,” LSSD Director Brian Hutto said.
He continued, stating, “much of the system’s success can be attributed to teachers, staff, and administrators who stayed the course. Even with a couple of tough years of disrupted learning, our teachers have continued to work hard and address the individual needs of students who were impacted. As a district we have focused on learning loss through interventions and summer camp, and it showed.”