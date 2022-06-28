The Wilson County Schools board voted 6-0 to approve two parcels of land along Double Log Cabin Road and one parcel along Central Pike as the site of future schools.
Board chairman Larry Tomlinson was absent from the meeting.
Total cost for the Double Log Cabin Road is $4.9 million and the cost for the Central Pike location is $1.4 million.
The Double Log Cabin Road land is currently two properties, rather than three which was originally proposed. The family that owned the third piece of property, which was on the west side of the site, pulled the land from being considered.
That didn’t affect the plan much, said Joe Haddix with Civil Site Design. He said that the area for the schools will be concentrated on the north side of the land, with all water run off going to the south side of the property, near a creek and wetlands.
Civil Site Design also created a preliminary flood study and it showed that flooding takes place near the creek at the back of the site, but with the “revised layout, we can stay away from the creek.”
Haddix said that the northernmost school will be built 20 feet higher than the elevation of the bank of the creek. Any water that gathers near the schools will be diverted to the southern part of the properties.
Haddix said there would probably be a main arterial road coming off Double Log Cabin Road and off that main road, there will be loops going around each school. There will be two road connections on Double Log Cabin Road.
A traffic light could be a possibility, but the schools would need to open, and a traffic count would need to take place before the state would agree to place a light at the intersection. The county would have to approve the light before the state would place one.
One school will be built on the Central Pike location, Haddix said.
“The existing farm pond, which is closest to Central Pike, forced us to push the layout slightly to the north,” Haddix said. “Based on our environmental study, there are no other features to work around or mitigate such as wetlands.”
WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said that, based on the number of parcels already approved in area subdivisions, new schools are needed.
“Anytime we go through this process, it’s not easy or perfect,” Luttrell said. “I’d love to never build another school, but that’s not the case. There were 1,100 new students this year (in the district). That’s growth. We’re looking at the projected numbers, what the census is showing, and we know what is happening here.
“Ten years out, it’s alarming. I understand what that will cost us, what that brings to us, but we have to educate those children, and that process cannot be done in just a few months. We have concerns about land availability. Is there an ideal side? We haven’t found one, but we are losing (land) every day.”