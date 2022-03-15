The Wilson County Board of Education unanimously approved the design for rebuilding West Wilson Middle School in Mt. Juliet at its meeting Monday night.
Jason Morris of Kaatz, Binkley, Jones and Morris architects of Mt. Juliet presented the design to the board. Chairman Larry Tomlinson did not attend the meeting.
The building is designed to hold a core capacity of 1,500 students, up from 1,300 in the previous building. WCS Finance Director Michael Smith said that, based on numbers from 2021, the 2026 capacity is estimated to be 1,560.
If the school needs to be built larger, the board will have to approve that construction. The 1,500 capacity is the board-approved standard for a middle school.
There will also be a tornado shelter in the building, and it will encompass areas including the cafeteria. The school was heavily damaged by a tornado two years ago.
Unlike most WCS schools, the WWMS design is for a one-story building. Constructing that will be quicker, Morris said, noting that while the school is being built, people such as electricians can come behind the builders and install electric or other items.
Included in the design will be an auditorium, STEM teaching areas and a gymnasium. The exterior will feature two entrances. There will be a location for car rider pick up and drop off, as well as a separate one for bus riders.
Board member Carrie Pfeiffer said that she is concerned that the district is building a school that will be nearly at, or at, capacity when it opens. She said she was aware that any changes in the plans would delay the project, but she wanted the board to be mindful of the issue.
Morris said that the only other option at this point, because of the land the school is on, would be to build up and add a second floor.
Stoner Creek Elementary School, located on the same campus as WWMS, is expected to be completed in the fall after school starts so the SCES students will remain in the portables until the school is finished. Then, the portables will be removed.
The name of the WWMS mascot and the colors was briefly brought up during the meeting, but WCS Director Jeff Luttrell told the board that forming a committee would be required to discuss and vote on those items.
Luttrell and Smith told the board that to change mascots or colors would incur a cost. The tile colors, including using the mascot on the gym floor, as well as the uniforms and other items would cost money to change, Smith said.
“It could be as little as $20,000 or as much as $100,000,” Smith said.
Board member Jamie Farough said that after the tornado, “I think it’s important (for the students) to have a fresh identity.”
Including in the committee would be community members, as well as individuals in booster clubs. Morris said that the decisions would have to be made within the next six months.
Luttrell said in his report that the district will not need a lottery for open enrollment schools for the 2022-23 school year. Earlier, when the applications for open enrollment were announced, a lottery, which would determine who would go to a certain school, was discussed.
WCS Attendance Director Stan Moss discussed the overcapacity at West Elementary. No vote was taken to address the issue. A work session with the board will be scheduled to discuss rezoning for West students.
The Watertown High School Future Farmers of America students presented a program for the board.
“These students were regional parliamentary procedure leadership career development event champion,” said WCS Career and Technical Education Supervisor Jake Hammond. “They will move on to compete at the state level later this month in Gatlinburg at the state FFA convention. These students are given a set of parameters to conduct a proper meeting and answer questions according to Robert’s Rules of Order.”