West Elementary School students, except those entering pre-kindergarten, will not be rezoned for the 2022-23 school year, the Wilson County Schools board said at its monthly meeting on Monday.
The board also announced that some students who have been attending Gladeville Elementary will be rezoned for Rutland Elementary next year to address overcrowding. Rutland Elementary has portable classrooms on its campus.
The county’s pre-kindergarten program is voluntary. Those students for West will be rezoned to Stoner Creek Elementary for the next school year.
WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said that West Principal Chris Plummer said that by moving the pre-kindergarten class, he could add more classrooms and lower the overcrowding. West is at 111 percent capacity.
“(Plummer) told me he could make that work for one year,” Luttrell said. “By moving the pre-kindergarten class out would give him enough space to absorb some more students.
“It spoke to me that our real need is school in the North (Highway) 109 area. I’m not saying that in a year we won’t have to look at it again. I’ll take this next year to look at the options and see what is going on. If we take a subdivision or road and send it elsewhere, we’re getting away from a community school.”
The option of purchasing, moving and setting up the Stoner Creek portable classrooms to West would cost more than $500,000 each. That is cost prohibitive, Luttrell said.
“I don’t think portables are a wise thing,” he said. “We need a school in that area. But, if we start today, it will be two years (before they can move into that school).”
Another idea was to move more West students to Elzie Patton Elementary, but that could bring that school to capacity as well, which is not an option.
Moving students to Stoner Creek, which will have the capacity to hold them, is not an option this year, Luttrell said. He said that is an option that he will look at for the 2023-24 school year.
If rising fifth graders and their siblings wish to stay at Gladeville elementary, they may do so, Luttrell said. Their parents do have to arrange transportation for them, however.
The specific subdivisions and streets which are included in the rezoning are listed on the May 2 agenda on the WCS website.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the retention of four books in county high schools but denied most of the books’ placement in middle school libraries.
The four books are “Crank,” by Ellen Hopkins; “Monday’s Not Coming,” by Tiffany D. Jackson; “Clockwork Princess,” by Cassandra Clare; and “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah J. Maas.
“Crank” is a book about drug addiction. The board voted that it could remain In high schools without restriction but will not be available in middle schools
“Monday’s Not Coming” is about a missing Black girl and has themes of race, mental illness and media bias. It can remain without restriction in high school media centers. It will not be available in middle schools and should not be considered for them, the board decided.
“Clockwork Princess,” a fantasy adventure, was approved for high school reading without restrictions.
“A Court of Mist and Fury” is about a fantastic world of fairies and mythological connections. It is considered mature reading and students in high school must have parental permission to check out the book. It is not in middle schools and should not be considered for middle school, the board decided.
The board will host a special called work session on Monday, May 9 to discuss the 2022-23 budget.