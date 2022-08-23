Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell received high marks from WCS board members on his evaluation, according to results of the survey which was announced during a special called meeting on Monday night.
“The board strongly agreed or agreed in every item (on the evaluation),” WCS Human Resources Director Rebecca Owens told the board.
The four categories in the evaluation were: Mission and Vision, Instructional Leadership, Community and Public Relations and Financial Management.
Some of the positive comments concerned a commendation for Luttrell’s work on budget; his response to local, state and national issues; and keeping the board apprised of those issues.
“It’s been a great first year and I hope to keep moving forward,” Luttrell said after the information was released. “Some areas I’ve been rated higher than I’ve rated myself. I take the comments to heart.
“By looking at the scores, I know there are things I can do better. It’s been a great year and I have gotten a lot accomplished but still have a lot to do. I’d like to thank the board for putting their trust in me.”
Luttrell said one of the best parts of his job in interacting with the board and he has an appreciation for how well the board works as a whole.
“I’m just as excited and have just as much passion for leading this district (as I did when I started this job),” he said. “I’m fortunate to be able to lead this district.”
The board also honored outgoing board member Bill Robinson, who was defeated by Beth Meyers in the Aug. 4 election.
“It’s been a great ride,” Robinson said about his 12-year time representing Watertown. “I feel like during that past 12 years, we have accomplished a lot. Of course, the employees are responsible for that. But I’m glad I was a part of it. We’ve gotten good things done and I hope it gets better and better for our school system.”
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said that Robinson “didn’t just advocate for Watertown. He advocated for everyone. I don’t know of a building project (from all over Wilson County) that he did not support. He was always there to see that Wilson County children, our teachers and employees, had the best and what they deserve to be successful.”
Luttrell said, “there have been people in my life who inspired and taught me and got onto me. And he’s been one of them. I’ve gotten to watch (Robinson) as a coach, teacher and competitor. I’ve gotten to watch him in the community and how he handled his family.
“These are difficult jobs and to stay in the community and lead the way that he has is a testament to who he is. He had never asked anyone to do something, he would not do himself. I’ve watched him coach a girls’ basketball game and then sell hotdogs during the boys’ game.