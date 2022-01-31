The Wilson County School Board took the first step in acquiring property to build new schools during a special called meeting last Thursday.
The targeted properties are located at 1690 Double Log Cabin Road in Lebanon about two miles from Highway 109 and 14045 Central Pike about two miles from Wilson Central High School.
Joe Haddix of Civil Site Design spoke to the board about the seven properties offered by the landowners to WCS for purchase. The board accepted WCS Director Jeff Luttrell’s recommendation for the two properties.
“This is an outstanding step for Wilson County and the school system,” board member Carrie Pfeiffer said. “(We are) pursuing securing land with foresight for the need for schools over the next few years. For too long we have waited until we essentially behind the eight ball to secure the land. This will put us in an excellent position (and we can now) build schools when need build without worry not land available.
The Double Log Cabin Road property consists of three separate but adjoining properties totaling 171.5 acres. That would likely be enough land for an elementary school, middle school and high school.
The property will cost $46,209.91 per acre for a total of $6.3 million. The proposal is broken down into separate amounts for the three property owners.
The Central Pike location is 20 acres, but that would be enough for an elementary school, which is needed in the area due to overcrowding at other elementary schools. The cost is $70,000 per acre for a total of $1.4 million.
The next step for the purchase of the land will be approval for funding by the Wilson County Commission.
“Where the schools go is your decision alone,” WCS Board Attorney Mike Jennings said. “Whether or not you can develop a site plan that’s presentable to the planning commission, that’s another question. I don’t know too many people who would vote against schools, but that’s just my thought from my years of experience. But the decision of the county commission is funding.”
If the funding is approved, plans will then be submitted to the planning commission.
Haddix said it would take approximately 18 months from the time building begins until the school is open.