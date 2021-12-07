Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell has laid out a preliminary five-year capital outlay plan for the school system’s expected increase of students in that time.
He said the number of housing units are growing exponentially and that means that the schools will be overcrowded if additions, renovations and new schools are not built.
He estimates that in five years, there will be a more than 22,000 students in WCS. Currently, there are around 20,000 students.
The number is based on completed housing units, not those in the proposed stage, Luttrell told the board at its December meeting Monday night. The board voted unanimously to accept Luttrell’s report, including the five-year plan.
“We feel as if we can hit the 20,000-student mark next year, if not later this year,” Luttrell told the board. “The (22,176 number) does not include housing that could take place. We don’t want to be in a place where we could not educate our students.”
He said that the number of new schools and other projects, “is contingent upon funding. We will do everything in our power to (fund these items). Some things will be in our budget. Some things will be up to the (county commission) to fund.”
The plan included the rebuilding of West Wilson Middle School, an addition to Gladeville Elementary School, an addition to Lakeview Elementary School, a renovation of Mt. Juliet Middle School, a remodel or replacement for Watertown Middle School, and roof replacements and heating and air replacements for multiple schools.
A new school in the southwest part of the county, as well as a new middle and high school in the north central part of the county, are also proposed.
At the end of November, the district received proposals for seven land parcels that could be for sale to the district. There are four parcels in the north central part of the county and three in the southwest part of the county, according to architect Jason Morris of Kaatz, Binkley, Jones and Morris of Mt. Juliet.
Morris outlined each parcel by its approximate location, the number of acres and the cost per acre. In the northwest side, the parcels per-acre price ranged from $38,000 to $121,000. The land sizes ranged from 61 to 171 acres.
In the southwest side, where an elementary school is needed, the acreage ranged from 20 to approximately 45 acres. The cost was $33,000 to $100,000 per acre.
Each property was ranked with acreage, the number of schools which could be built on the land, main road access, drainage and utility location, among other factors. The entire discussion and ranking list can be found on the work session video from Dec. 2. The website is www.wcschools.com.
Luttrell said he is planning to form a committee in January to offer a new program for high-achieving students.
“We need to research it and make sure we can do better,” he said. “We have to look at what we can do to meet the needs of our high-achieving students.”
•The board also approved a draft of the WCS high school studies program, which outlines the number of credits required for students to graduate.
• The lawsuit by 11 parents against board members Larry Tomlinson, Carrie Pfeiffer, Linda Armistead and Bill Robinson and former director of schools Dr. Donna Wright over the mask mandate issued for students, staff and visitors has been withdrawn.
Attorney Russell Newman of the Newman Law Firm in Brentwood represented the plaintiffs and said that the withdrawal of the suit was due to the Omnibus Bill passed recently by the Tennessee General Assembly. Part of the issue of the suit was that the board followed executive orders from Gov. Bill Lee, which the plaintiffs said was not state law and thus was not legal.
The bill made it harder for school districts, health departments and businesses to issue a mandatory mask mandate. Schools would need to go through an intricate process to require masks and only on a school-by-school basis, not district-wide.
Newman had to file a notice of dismissal for judge Clara Byrd and the request was not official until she signed off on the request.