Among the items on the Wilson County Schools needs list which was presented to the county commission’s budget and education committees was the costs for two properties and costs for rebuilding West Wilson Middle School.
WCS Finance Director Michael Smith said the $50 million to be used to rebuild WWMS is merely a “placeholder” and is an estimate of what it will take to rebuild the school, which was heavily damaged by a tornado in 2020.
The county commission would borrow the money for the school district to pay for the rebuilding, and, when federal aid from FEMA is sent to WCS, the district would be able to pay the county back for part of that amount.
“First off, at this point, there’s not a simple answer but (I) will be more definitive soon,” Smith said, “The $50 million is a rough estimate and does not include FEMA (monies). We hope to present a more accurate estimate (at the June 9 budget committee meeting). The commission would borrow money until FEMA reimburses us, however not all costs are reimbursable by FEMA. I’m told that June will present a clearer picture for this, and we’ll be able to provide more accurate and updated information.”
Smith told the budget and education committees that FEMA requires the district to spend the money and then it will reimburse the district. Smith said the district meets with FEMA monthly.
“We have yet to spend all of our insurance proceeds, so FEMA doesn’t kick in for reimbursement until after our insurance money is gone,” he said. “We will have some insurance proceeds left over for West Wilson Middle School.”
The district settled with its insurance company, Travelers, for $52 million after WWMS and Stoner Creek Elementary School were struck by the tornado. Stoner Creek was the first school to be rebuilt and should be open by September.
Smith said that the winning bid for the rebuilding of WWMS was roughly $51 million. That was by G.C. Anderson of Nashville. That goes not include the furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Smith said he will present the more exact numbers at the June 6 WCS board meeting and be able to bring them back to the county budget committee on June 9.
The money for the land, just over $9.3 million, is necessary to purchase the properties, which include a three-parcel tract on Double Log Cabin Road and one on Central Pike. Both locations are in the western end of the county and are being viewed as the site for future schools. It is hoped the new schools will alleviate overcrowding in current schools.
However, they are years away from opening. The average construction time for an elementary school, which is the most type of school needed at this time, is 12 months, depending on weather and supplies.
The land is being purchased this year due to the need for schools, especially elementary schools. Currently West Elementary School is at 108% capacity. While rezoning some WES students was considered, WCS Director Jeff Luttrell decided not to do it for the next school year.