The renewal of the contract for Achieve3000 created some discussion at the Wilson County School board meeting this month.
Achieve3000 provides an opportunity for students to receive reading materials on their grade level through articles and informational text. The program, which is used only in grades six through 12, conforms to the child’s reading level, according to WCS spokesman Bart Barker.
“The purpose of this program is to increase reading,” WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said at the meeting. He said it is helping students, which can be determined by the test scores. He added that the $443 million in scholarships received by Wilson County seniors last month could have partially been the result of Achieve3000’s objectives.
He said that any parent who has an issue with an article that their student has been assigned has the right to request another article for their student. He admitted that there are issues with the program, but the academic gains are substantial.
Questions arose about the program, which helps students with both reading and comprehension of the materials. The contract, costing $342,304 for one year, is being paid for with monies from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).
“Those funds expire after next school year,” Barker said. “Those funds were intended to be used for learning loss throughout the pandemic challenges.”
The measure to purchase the program for one year passed 4-2, with Kimberly McGee and Melissa Lynn voting “no” and Carrie Pfeiffer absent.
McGee said she spent the weekend prior to the meeting communicating with parents, teachers, students and constituents. She said their main concerns are cost, lack of oversight of the content, usage requirements, and five to six (articles) per class, per week.
“Some of them are (Career Technical Education) classes, some are (physical education) classes and homeroom,” she reported, adding that other issues were scores that are used for the grades, student dissatisfaction, added screen time, (critical race theory/social emotional learning) in the articles, and one-sided viewpoint of the articles.
“Everyone that I spoke with said ‘do not renew the contract,’ ” McGee said. “That was pretty profound for me. Parents, teachers and mainly students want the teacher to these them these skills and not the computer or those skills.”
As far as CRT, Achieve3000 stated, “(CRT) is based upon the idea that the structures of power in the US are inherently biased due to historical foundations. Out content is celebratory, affirming and informative from topical or current events. We do not publish through a CRT lens, or any other specific theoretical lens. In fact, Achieve has no CRT content.”
Barker said that Achieve3000 “has been effective, but with ESSER funds expiring, we will explore more options (including a possible renewal with Achieve) through General Purpose funds at the appropriate time. The district wanted to have another year covered under ESSER before committing to something more long term.”
The district has been using Achieve3000 since 2017 and prior of ESSER funds, it was paid for through the school’s general-purpose fund.
“We knew that we needed an added literacy aid for our students, and this program has a lot of things that were consistent with what we were looking for to meet student needs,” Barker continued.
With the program, Barker said the district has “seen testing gains in state and national assessments, such as the ACT test. Overall, it has been a great tool in accomplishing literacy goals.”