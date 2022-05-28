Two Wilson County Schools students are working on projects at WCS schools to help them achieve their Eagle Scout status. Nikita Robbrecht and Gavin West are both working on a project to become Eagle Scouts.
Robbrecht, who is with Troop 777 out of Hermitage, is building a “little free library” at Lakeview Elementary School. A little free library is a small box that allows people to take a book to read, or to place a book in there. It focuses on sharing books, as well as helping those who want to read a variety of books.
Robbrecht, who is a Green Hill High School student, attended LES when he was in elementary school, “so I thought it would be a good place to build it,” he said. It will be built in the flower bed next to the main entrance door to the school.
He said he likes working with his hands and “I just wanted to build something for my Eagle Project. This was one of the ideas I had seen when looking up Eagle Projects.”
An avid reader, Robbrecht said, “I choose this one because remember how much I enjoyed getting books from the Lakeview library.”
He told the WCS Board of Education, his project is to help people “who do not have access to getting books. The books are free. They can take a book or leave a book.”
He said that his family and friends “are helping me and other scouts from my troop will help build it. I am not fundraising everything will be donated from my family.”
Before he can start construction, he needs to “finish getting approval from my scoutmaster and council and then build (the library).”
He has received permission from LES principal Dr. Tiffany Brown and the Wilson County Schools Board of Education.
“When I met with him, he was in the early stages of his project proposal,” Brown said. “I was very excited he had chosen our school and was equally excited about his idea for the project.”
Robbrecht said he hopes to finish it before summer starts.
“My brother is leaving for college and my mom would like to me my sister and bother to have an Eagle Court of Honor together,” he said.
Gavin West, a Wilson Central High School student, is with Troop 911. He is planning to build raised garden beds at Gladeville Middle School to support the school’s agriculture department. He will build them in the field on school property.
“Students will germinate seeds in the classroom and then transfer them to the raised garden,” West said in his project presentation.
He will cut and clear a fallen tree on the school property, build the three raised beds and place black landscaping on the ground where the beds will be made, as well as on the pathway from the main path at the school.
Mattea Wyatt, GMS agriculture teacher is the teacher associated with the project and West has gotten permission from the GMS principal, Bethany Wilson, as well as the Wilson County Schools Board of Education.