Wilson County experienced a slight increase in its two-week COVID-19 case daily average, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday.
Wilson County averaged 23.1 new cases reported per day from Nov. 15-28, an increase of four cases per day from the previous two-week average. The latest two-week average is also more than the 14-day average of 22.9 cases per day reported on Nov. 15.
Wilson County’s active case count also rose to 238 cases (fewer than 1% of the county’s population) on Monday from 218 active cases the previous two weeks. The county also conducted 177.6 tests per day over the last week, which yielded an 8.9 percent positivity rate.
Wilson County Schools reported 27 new positive student cases for the week of Nov. 13-19. Lebanon Special School District reported one Pre-K class quarantine for the week of Nov. 15-21, the last week students were in classes before Thanksgiving break
Vanderbilt University Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. William Schaffner said the omicron variant looks to be “quite contagious” but likely does not cause more severe cases of COVID-19. He noted that questions remain about the strain’s resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The new strain has not been detected in U.S as of Monday.
“For all we know, it may be here already, and we simply haven’t picked it up. Just over the weekend, any number of countries around the world, including Canada just north of us, have detected omicron within their borders,” Schaffner said. “I think it’s just a matter of time before we find omicron here.”