Both Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District students scored above pandemic-levels on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing during the 2021-22 school year, according to a report supplied by the Tennessee Department of Education.
The report data was released to the districts in June, but the results were not available to the public until July 6. These results include both Fall 2021 end-of-course exams as well as Spring 2022 exams in English language arts (ELA), mathematics, science, and social studies.
TCAP includes assessments for English language arts, math, science, and social studies for grades 3-8, high school end-of-course (EOC) exams in English I and II, Algebra I and II, Geometry, Integrated Math I, II, and III, Biology, and U.S. History.
Wilson County Schools scores were better than the scores achieved during the pandemic, according to WCS Director Jeff Luttrell.
"It is very encouraging to see our TCAP results show such positive gains which is proof our quick actions we have taken to address learning loss are paying off,” Luttrell said. “Our students, staff and teachers all put in the work and really emphasized what is best for all our students."
WCS Deputy Director of Testing and Accountability Dr. Jennifer Cothron said district leaders are “very pleased” by the 2021-22 assessment results. WCS experienced gains in ELA, math, science, and social studies, she said.
“Our focus was to close any learning gaps which resulted from the COVID pandemic and based on our newly released data, Wilson County Schools has closed the gap, and in many areas, exceeded the scores prior to the pandemic,” she said. “We are proud of our students, teachers, administrators, and the many other staff members who have worked so hard to support our students. We are excited to kick off a new year in just a few weeks.”
LSSD Director Brian Hutto said he was pleased with this year’s results.
While LSSD is still reviewing and finalizing summaries of scores, “it is evident that as a district we have increased the percentage of students reading on grade level in all grades, 3–8,” Hutto continued. “We have also increased the percentage of student mastery of performance in math in all grades, 3-8.
Students in grades 3-8 showed a higher percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in science, he said, adding “in social studies, a higher percentage of middle school students met or exceeded expectations. We are excited that many of our schools met (annual measurable objectives) s in multiple subjects and grade areas, and we had some outstanding results where double AMO's were met in many areas.
State-level results from the 2021-22 TCAP demonstrate gains with ELA performance largely returning to pre-pandemic levels. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee maintained its commitment to an annual statewide assessment to provide reliable data on how students are performing.
This year, that commitment from schools and families continued, with the statewide TCAP student participation rate increasing from 95% last year to 98% in the 2021-22 school year. This data reflects the hard work of Tennessee educators in their efforts to accelerate learning.
State ELA proficiency rates now exceed pre-pandemic levels. Since the pandemic, 72.6 percent of districts now meet or exceeded pre-pandemic performance in ELA. Math proficiency rates rose uniformly and substantially across the state in the past year with 91.8 percent of districts improving.
“Tennessee’s 2021-22 district-level TCAP results demonstrate the incredible efforts made by districts, educators, and students to demonstrate strong academic growth over the past school year,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release. “Using this data to signify the collective focus on strategic initiatives and investments across the state, we must continue accelerating academic achievement in public education to provide the best for all students in Tennessee for years to come.”
To view the report, go to tinyurl.com/2p8s4jd7.