The second of three Election Days this year is set for Thursday and Wilson County residents can vote for several national, state and local candidates at one of 18 locations.
Nearly 9,000 voters cast their ballots during the two-week early voting period that ended last Saturday. The early voting period ended with an 8.9 percent turnout, fueled by 3,632 ballots cast in the final four days of the period.
More than 1,170 people cast a ballot last Friday, the single highest voter turnout day of this early voting period.
The early voting turnout was slightly higher than the May early voting period. The total voter turnout for that election, including Election Day, was 13.58 percent of the county’s registered voters.
Wilson County Election Commission leaders said the August 2014 election, which is comparable to the current election, had a 29 percent turnout, and the August 2008 election had a 15 percent turnout.
Thursday’s election is the Democrat and Republican primaries for U.S. House District 5 and U.S. House District 6, governor, State Senate and State House. It is the general election for county mayor, sheriff, justice system offices, county commission and school boards.
A sample ballot and a district lookup tool to help voters determine their district is available at wilsonvotes.com.