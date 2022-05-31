Dozens of veterans and their families gathered on the plaza of the Wilson County Veterans Museum in Lebanon last Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day celebration.
Under clear skies and billowing half-staff flags, attendees saluted and placed hands over hearts to honor the country and its military members whose lives were lost while protecting its freedoms.
“You know they say, you can tell a lot about a nation, about a culture, about a people by what they celebrate,” said Army Maj. Gen. (retired) Bryan Watson to an audience dressed in patriotic colors and military regalia. “I’m going to go a little deeper because I think what they celebrate is important, but I think more important is how, and you can peer into the soul of the people that make up a nation when you look at how.”
Watson, a 34-year veteran, thanked those who attended the event because he said he believes the federal holiday is often considered a day of leisure or consumerism rather than one dedicated to remembrance.
“Memorial Day is celebrated as a day to kick off summer events and have fun, and I thank God that there are groups of people like you, who take the time to pause, reflect, remember our brothers and sisters that gave their all, who come together to celebrate that this nation continues to produce such men and women, who will stand for our collective defense,” Watson said.
Each veteran in the audience was invited to stand as their military branch was called followed by instrumental fanfare of each service’s song played from speakers placed around the plaza.
Longtime Wilson County resident Alicia Hovies made it her mission to keep the names of the fallen alive while honoring the Gold Star Families, like her own, in attendance.
Hovies, a mother of two sons who served in the Army and Marines, held a framed photograph of her own fallen loved one, Army 1st Lt. Joshua Hovies, who died on active duty in 2013.
While her son’s name can be seen, alongside several others, on the plaza’s memorial stones, she recognized a need to expand the recognition to include those who have not been etched as the city’s population grows to become home to more and more veteran families.
“As a community, we must continue to say aloud the name of our loved ones,” said Hovies. “Will you say the name of someone who sacrificed their life for freedom? It’s easy to do. It’s honorable, and it is healing for the person who is grieving to have someone else say their name.”
Her request to honor fallen veterans was met with hushed responses from several attendees who resonated with her views on keeping their names alive by sharing stories, asking questions and simply stating their names. It’s these practices, she said, that have ensured her that she is not alone in her grief and that others appreciated her son.
“And that is what Memorial Day is all about,” she said before exiting the stage to the sounds of applause.
The celebration ended with the placing of a memorial wreath near the site’s Eternal Flame and a gun salute from American Legion Post 281’s color guard and the playing of “Taps” on trumpet by Brian Collins.