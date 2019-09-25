Dr. Claire Hacker has been rolling around Wilson County the past few weeks, and her special stops include lots and lots of fur babies (both cat and dog varieties).
Hacker is a veterinarian and recently debuted Mobile Pet Vet of Wilson County, a full-sized rolling vet clinic in 24-foot Sprinter van.
The vet has had to sprint to furry patients in need of quick care already. She and vet tech Tammy Russell drive to appointments to address a myriad of ailments, perform a well checkup or administer vaccinations. Additionally, there are some serious operations that go on inside the van such as one last week on a cat named Willie.
“It was an enucleation, which is the removal of an eyeball,” she said. “Willie had uncontrolled glaucoma.”
Hacker’s journey to owning her own rolling clinic began as soon as the lifelong Mt. Juliet resident graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1998. She’s a 2002 graduate of the University of Tennessee — Knoxville with a degree in animal science and graduated from Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
She worked with Dr. Mike Harris at the Animal Care Center in Mt. Juliet and continued to gain experience from 2011 to 2019 at Cumberland Animal Hospital.
Soon she decided her heart was telling her to start her own practice. She knew she had found her passion and it was time to go out on her own.
“I had done some house calls and enjoyed the vibe of it,” Hacker said.
To her, it was more personal. However, Wilson County is saturated with free standing vet clinics.
“I wanted to do something different,” she said.
That’s when the traveling clinic was born.
Her sons are 2 and 4 years old, and she yearned to spend more time with them and have a more flexible schedule. Another important element of her new quest was she has a heart for the elderly.
She thought, “Why can’t I go to them to care for their pets?” She thought of her grandma who lives in assisted living and can’t easily drive to a clinic. Her head was spinning over the large number of people who might not get medical attention for their pets simply because they could not make the trip to a vet.
It’s been about a month since she took to the road with a fully equipped clinic, and she said her patients’ parents are thrilled at the service. She can spay, neuter, perform soft tissue surgeries and take X-rays right in her clients’ driveway.
“I’ve seen a lot of allergies, a cat abscess, a broken toenail and performed the eye surgery, plus a lot more,” she said.
The demand is already high for her vet skills. She also does blood work and teeth cleaning.
“It’s exciting every day,” she said. “People are so welcoming and the pets are so less stressed in my clinic because they are near or in their own home.”
Hacker, who just turned 39, limits her practice to dogs and cats, but no large animals.
“I’ve wanted to be a vet since high school,” she said with a tired smile. “And no, never dreamed then I’d be rolling to the doggies and kitties!”
Her husband, David, is a sergeant with the Metro Police Department in Nashville, and they have something in common when it comes to furry friends. David works in the K9 unit.
And because this vet obviously loves animals, her family includes two dogs (Liza and Doc), two cats (Fergie and Izzy) and a horse (Critter).
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOBILE PET VET OF WILSON COUNTY
- Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.
- Call (615) 773-0678 or go to wilsoncountyvet.com for appointments.