Broadband internet could come to rural areas of Wilson County following votes by the Wilson County Commission to approve three companies at its monthly meeting on Monday.
The state has allocated $400 million for broadband grants to reach each of the state’s 95 counties, according to Commissioner Bobby Franklin. Three resolutions passed by the commission on Monday commits to the county to paying as much as $2,737,400 to the internet companies to help offset service costs.
At the county’s most recent Cable TV/Back Tax committee meeting, three broadband companies — United Communications, DTC and Comcast — made presentations to the commissioners, seeking the county’s support for their company. The support would give the company points with the state for their application.
“The companies can go to the state and ‘brag’ about being supported by the local county,” Franklin said, adding the companies had “pretty good presentations.”
The individual companies will apply for the grants; the county does not. The monies garnered from the grant will go to the company, or companies, who receive the grant approval. No grants have been issued at this time.
The state will fund 70% of the cost for the broadband company’s project. The company has to fund the other 30%. The companies have all asked the county to contribute 10% of their cost.
United Communications has asked the county to contribute $1.7 million, while DTC has requested the county contribute $887,400 and Comcast has asked the county to contribute $150,000, according to three resolutions approved by the commission.
Each of three resolutions approved Monday night were specific to one of the three companies. The commission voted on each of the resolutions separately.
Both the United Communications and DTC resolutions passed unanimously. The vote for Comcast was 16-9 in favor of the company.
“It would surprise me if we get all three,” Franklin said. “If we got one or two that would be wonderful. The county voted to support up to $2.25 million toward the matching portion if we got all three.”
Franklin said if the $400 million would be divided evenly across the 95 counties, each county would receive approximately $4.2 million. However, he noted that it is a “stretch to assume every grant submitted will get approved.”
He noted that there are “little holes everywhere in the county (without broadband service). You can find places like Beckwith and Cooks roads, and there are gaps between Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. But there are also large rural areas in the eastern part of the county. Where it gets rural there’s not enough density to get broadband.”