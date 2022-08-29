Photos by Dallus Whitfield of tornado damage in Lebanon from 2020 and after repairs were made in 2021. The photos helped the Wilson Post receive a first-place award for Public Service from the Tennessee Press Association.
Part of a March 2021 front page of the Wilson Post with a series of stories about the one-year anniversary of a tornado that struck the county. The stories helped the Wilson Post receive a first-place award for Public Service from the Tennessee Press Association.
Main Street Media of Tennessee, which publishes the Wilson Post, received nine first-place awards and 73 top-5 awards at the 2021 Tennessee Press Association Awards ceremony last Friday in Nashville.
The Wilson Post won a company-high 13 top-5 awards including a first-place award for Public Service for a series of articles and photos focused on the county’s continuing recovery from natural disasters.
Three of the company’s newspapers — Main Street Nashville, The Gallatin News and The Hendersonville Standard — finished in the top 5 newspapers in the state in their respective circulation group.
“I’m so proud of and grateful for all of our journalists across Middle Tennessee,” said Dave Gould, owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee. “They do an outstanding job telling the stories of their communities and holding public officials accountable. Main Street Media won a record number of awards this year and it’s thanks to their hard work and dedication.”
Reciprocal judging is done with another state’s association. This year, the Hoosier State Press Association of Indiana judged 1,130 entries from 67 of the Tennessee Press Association’s 133 member newspapers.
The Wilson Post’s Public Service coverage included updates on people and businesses impacted by a tornado in 2020 on the one-year anniversary of the storm.
“The articles in this series document a community simultaneously grappling with the long-term recovery from a devastating tornado and a major flood,” one judge wrote about the series. “The staff does an excellent job of telling the stories of people impacted by both events and chronicling the progress of the community’s recovery. The entire package keeps readers informed of everything from events aimed at healing to schools’ rebuilding and the local government’s attempt to find solutions to address the natural disasters.”
Dallus Whitfield, Tommy Bryan, Laurie Everett, Angie Mayes, Xavier Smith, Ivan Aronin and Ken Beck were all recognized for their work on the series.
The newspaper won a second-place award for make-up and appearance that recognized designer Carrie Tomlin and third place for news reporting, coronavirus news coverage and sports coverage.
The Wilson Post also won third place for digital presentation for a gallery that recognized the recipients of the newspaper’s weekly “Woman of Wilson” winners. Sabrina Knowles has been telling their stories for the past eight years.
“This is a terrific piece of community journalism that really does a nice job of highlighting the people, particularly the women, that make the community what it is. Very well done,” one judge wrote.
The Wilson Post won fifth-place awards for feature photograph, news photograph, single feature, sports photograph, coronavirus features coverage, headline writing and local features.