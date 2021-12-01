The 8th Annual Wilson Warriors Fundraiser Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8-10 a.m. at the Army National Guard Armory located at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
The event raises money to pay for the inscription of veterans’ names on the service walls at the Wilson County Veterans Memorial Plaza. It costs $100 to inscribe a name on the wall. The Wilson Warrior Foundation is committed to ensuring that a lack of funds does not prevent a county veteran’s name from being placed on the memorial.
There are several thousand Wilson County Veterans both living and those that have passed on that need to be identified and their names to be inscribed on the memorial wall.
The breakfast is open to the public and donations are accepted.
Tickets can be purchased at the door but prior to Saturday they are available from committee members of the Wilson Warriors Foundation: Terry Ashe, Rita Wilson, Jerry McFarland, Sue Vanatta, Mike Owen, John T. Marshall, Wendell Grandstaff, Kenny Reich, Pastor Kubic, (Bamm) Wynns, Lance Jenkins, Lindsey Roberts or ZaBrina Seay. Also, tickets are available at the Wilson County Veterans Museum, 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
For more information contact Wilson County Veterans Service Director ZaBrina Seay at (615) 444-2460.
• A Veterans Breakfast will be held Friday, Dec. 3 from 8-10 a.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Museum, 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon. All veterans are invited. The event is free, and reservations are not required.
Tennessee’s Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker is scheduled to be the guest speaker.