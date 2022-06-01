Third of a four-part series
The Nov. 7, 1883, Daily American covered the opening day of Smith County outlaw Bugg Hunt’s case and led off with a meaty headline that declared: BUGG HUNT. His Trial Progressing in the Federal Court. Witnesses Who Suffered in the Cookeville Stage Robbery.
The first paragraph read: Bugg Hunt, the noted desperado and one of the robbers of the Cookeville stage on the night of Oct. 29, 1882, was placed on trial in the U.S. Circuit Court yesterday. The prosecution is being conducted by Judge Andrew McClain and Joseph R. Dillon, and the defense by Col. James Jones Turner and Mr. Jones.
Below is a synopsis of the testimony of a number of the witnesses on the first day:
Alexander Lafayette (“Fate”) Boyd
The first witness said he was a passenger, riding on the seat with the driver on the night of Oct. 29, 1882. Between Pond Springs and Lebanon, the stage was halted by three men.
“They made me get out and stand in a line. One man put a pistol up to my face and told me to hand out my money. I gave him a twenty-dollar gold piece and left my pocketbook in my pocket on the ground and put my foot on it. After searching us, they ordered us to get back in the stage. I stooped and picked up the pocketbook and went to get in the stage. A man stepped up and asked me what I picked up. I showed him my knife and said, ‘That’s it.’ He says, ‘That won’t do, hand it out.’ I then gave him my pocketbook containing two ten-dollar silver certificates.”
C.L. (“Coley”) Randolph
Said he was the driver of the stage and mail carrier between Lebanon and Cookeville when the mail robbery was committed. He stated the same particulars of searching passengers as Boyd. They got the through mail sack and cut and rifled it, taking $2 from him. He did not recognize any of them.
Giles Bradford
Testified that three men came riding horseback to his house and stayed until between sundown and dark. They were Bugg Hunt and John and Thomas Edwards. Their hats were a particular style, and they had lassos around their ponies’ necks. The ponies of two of these men were Texas ponies. The men looked like they had been exposed to the weather a good deal. They said they were going to Sequatchie Valley to Tom Edwards’ uncle.
Siler Bradford Jr.
Confirmed the statement of Mr. Bradford. He went out to hunt up the cattle, and Hunt and the two Edwards went with him. They treed a squirrel and Hunt and John Edwards shot at it with their pistols.
Craven Shanks
Saw Hunt and two others going toward Cookeville on Friday evening before the robbery, riding ponies. He heard shooting and shouting soon after they passed.
Lafayette Isbell
Saw three men camped in a thicket about ten miles from Cookeville. They had on white hats. Two of them were sitting under a tree, and another was currying a horse. This was on Saturday preceding the robbery.
William J. Huddleston
Knows Bugg Hunt: Thought I saw him the night of the robbery on the Walton Road with two others. It was about 11 o’clock. Hunt was riding a pony; another rode a roan horse with ropes around his neck; they all wore wide-brimmed Texas hats; this was about one and a quarter miles from the place where the robbery occurred.
Louis Leftwich
Knows Bugg Hunt: Saw three men going towards the place where the robbery occurred. It was about 10 o’clock at night and they were about one and a quarter mile from the place of the robbery.
Ethan “Et” Martin
Was on the stagecoach the night of the robbery: The robbers ordered us to halt, get out and form a circle with our backs towards them. We did so and one searched us. There were three of them. After they had searched us they ordered us back into the stage and told us to go on. There were five or six of us including the driver. The robbers were all masked, having a covering over their faces. I had my money in shoe and did not lose it.
Rufus Kelly
Knows Bugg Hunt: Two or three men passed my house the night of the robbery about three o’clock, and I recognized the voice of Bugg Hunt among them. They were riding. I lived in Lancaster. My wife woke me, she having heard them riding down the road.
James McCaleb
Lived about 300 yards from Joseph Hunt, brother of the defendant: I was passing Joseph Hunt’s about sunrise Monday morning after the robbery; saw a nag hitched to a shed tied with a good big cable, and from the description of the bay nag I thought it to be Bugg Hunt’s; had heard Bugg Hunt was in the country; the horse appeared to have been ridden very hard. I did not see Bugg Hunt at that time.
T.J. (Jeff) Lee
Assisted in arresting Bugg Hunt the Wednesday after the robbery: From information I got I thought Bugg Hunt was one of the robbers and went after him. I arrested him between Gordonsville and Carthage, near his father’s. The witness identified the self-cocking bulldog pistol as the one taken from the defendant; also the leather scabbard he carried it in.
Deputy Marshal W.C. Morgan
Arrested John Edwards and identified the pistol and belt taken from him: It was a large pistol and the belt contained fifty cartridges, .40 caliber.
Robert Maddox
Assisted in the arrest of Bugg Hunt almost one and a half miles from his father’s: Did not know he was in the country until the stage robbery; he was reported to be in Texas. (The witness identified the pistol and scabbard taken from the defendant.) The pistol was carried so as to be concealed from sight.
The court adjourned and the trial resumed the following day at 9 a.m. The Nov. 8, 1883, Daily American reported the results with the headline: Bugg Hunt. The Cookeville Stage Robber Convicted Yesterday. Testimony Showing His Presence in the Vicinity at the Time of the Crime.
In the case of the U.S. vs. Bugg Hunt, the Cookeville robber, the following witnesses for the defense were examined yesterday.
Daniel Hunt
Lives nine miles from Lancaster: I am the father of the defendant. Bugg Hunt, with John and Thomas Edwards, came home Tuesday or Wednesday before the robbery. They left my house Thursday evening; saw Bugg next on the following Monday. He then came home. I went to a public speaking at Carthage on Tuesday; did not see the Edwards boys after they left my house that evening until Bugg sent for me to come down to his trial before the commissioner. They all rode Texas ponies to my house.
Joseph Hunt
I am the brother of the defendant, Bugg Hunt; was at my house on Monday after the robbery; left that day; was riding a pony; it was very wild; did not see him again until he was arrested.
Isaac Tubbs
Lived in Alexandria: Saw the men dressed in dark gray clothes, riding Mexican ponies; did not know the men. This was on Monday morning early.
John Edwards
Testified he was the brother of Thomas Edwards: I had been 18 months in Texas previous to October last year; started to Tennessee about Sept. 1 from Texas with my brother and Bugg Hunt; came first to Nashville stayed three days and went from Nashville to Bugg Hunt’s father’s; stayed two days and one night; left the second night and went then to Mr. Medley’s in Putnam County; stayed there that night; left there late in the night and went up Indian Creek about eighteen or twenty miles to Mr. Bradford’s; got there Saturday morning and left Sunday night; left Texas on my brother’s account; he was charged with killing a man there and I took him away; Hunt came with us; started from Bradford’s to go to East Tennessee, where I had relatives; left Hunt about one-and-a-half miles from Lancaster; Hunt started home and I took the direction going to my father’s; I was then about eight miles from home; I got home and stayed there three or four days; George Hunt came and told me that Bugg Hunt has been arrested, charges with stage robbery and wanted me as a witness; I went as a witness to Cookeville to the jail to see Hunt, and at the jail I was arrested; had on a pistol when I was arrested; (the witness identified the pistol and belt full of cartridges); W.C. Morgan took them from him; my brother is six-feet-three-inches tall in his sock feet; I am six-feet tall; I never was at Cookeville until I went there to see Hunt; I first met Hunt in Texas; did not know anything about anyone going on the stage with money that night; did not see the stage that night; had not heard of the robbery until Hunt sent for me as a witness; we rode through from Texas, but disposed of the horses here; I sold my horse and bought a pony; Hunt traded for a pony.
Then Edwards was cross examined: Met Hunt first in Gainesville, Texas, about eight months before we started for Tennessee. I was then living in Gainesville. My brother was tried for murder in Texas; was sentenced to five years in the penitentiary; was taken away; came back to me for assistance; don’t know how he got out; did not know Hunt was charged with any crime in Tennessee before I met him; got Hunt to take my brother over in the Indian Territory until I could dispose of my saloon in Texas and join them; We then started for Tennessee.
George Hunt
Lived near Alexandria: I heard that my brother has been arrested for the mail robbery; heard he was to be tried, and my father got me to go for witnesses; wanted John Edwards; found he and his brother Tom had gone to hunt sheep; got him to go to trial at Cookeville; he had a pistol when he went to the trial.
The Daily American concluded: After the argument of counsel the jury returned with a verdict of guilty in about thirty minutes. Judgement was reserved until this morning. John Edwards incited for complicity in the same affair, will be tried this morning.
On Nov. 11, 1883, The Daily American reported: The testimony and argument in the case of the State vs. John Edwards, the Cookeville stage robber, was concluded in the U.S. Circuit Court yesterday, and the jury promptly brought in a verdict of guilty. Motions for new trial in this case and that of his pal Bugg Hunt, will be argued shortly. A desperate effort will be made to get a new trial, as there is not appeal from this court. Both prisoners are in jail.
On Nov. 25, 1883, the Nashville paper made known the robbers’ sentences with the headline: FEDERAL COURT. Bugg Hunt and John Edwards Get Five Years Each. The Cookeville Stage Robbers.
The article succinctly read: Judge Key denied the motion for a new trial in the case of Bugg Hunt and John Edwards, the Cookeville stage robbers, and sentenced them to five years each in the penitentiary, and to pay the costs in the case. Bugg Hunt was returned to the penitentiary here where he is serving a term for perjury in the case of the State vs. Reuben Fisher of Smith County, who is serving a ten-year term for double homicide. Hunt’s perjury consisted to manufacture an alibi for Fisher, one of his pards. John Edwards will soon enter Uncle Sam’s warehouse at Chester, Ill.
John Edwards was promptly delivered 240 miles from Nashville to Southern Illinois State Penitentiary. After Hunt polished off his perjury term in the Tennessee state pen, he joined Edwards in late September 1885 as a prisoner in the same penal institution (today known as Menard Correctional Center).
On Sept. 8, 1885, a writer for The Daily American presented a narrative on how Tom Edwards escaped capture, but the article holds numerous errors so this tale may be more conjecture than fact.
He reported that Tom had been with his brother, John, in Cookeville trying to get Bugg Hunt out of jail. The scribe noted: After Deputy Marshal Campbell Morgan seized John, threw him down and handcuffed him. Tom then turned to make his escape but was followed by Morgan and several other persons. Tom had two Texas ponies and a Winchester rifle. He mounted one of these and gave his pursuers a great race. About every other mile he would change from one pony to the other to give them rest. With his Winchester rifle he fired load after load at his pursuers, but was unable to hit his mark. This remarkable chase was kept up for more than fifteen miles and resulted in the successful escape of Tom Edwards, who has never yet been captured. … Officer Morgan was at one time a desperate moonshiner, but afterwards reformed, and is now one of the bravest and most trustworthy deputy marshals in the service in the U.S.
Sources for this story include: The Cookeville Chronicle, Dec. 8, 1877/Putnam County Herald, June 17, 1937; The Leavenworth (Kansas) Times, April 16, 1881; The Dallas Weekly Herald, April 21, 1881; The Galveston (Texas) Daily News, April 27, 1881, via University of North Texas Libraries, The Portal to Texas History, crediting Abilene Library Consortium, Abilene, Texas; The (Nashville) Daily American, Dec. 9, 1881; Dec. 13, 1881; Nov. 10, 1882; March 10, 1883; March 12, 1883; Oct. 22, 1883; Nov. 7, 1883; Nov. 8, 1883; Nov. 11, 1883; Nov. 25, 1883; Sept. 8, 1885; Nov. 23, 1886; The Lebanon Banner, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, 1882, via The (Memphis) Public Ledger (Chronicling America: Historic American Newspapers/Library of Congress); and Mitzi Freeman’s most excellent three-part series, “Stage Coach Robbery 1882,” which appeared in The Middle Tennessee Journal of Genealogy & History: Fall 2017, Winter 2018 and Spring 2018 editions.