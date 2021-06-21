Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 78F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.